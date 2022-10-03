SOUTH BEND — Indiana State Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night.
At about 7:55 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 67.6, Indiana State Police troopers were called to investigate a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road.
A white 2017 Ford SUV was westbound on the Toll Road when it struck a deer, according to a report from ISP. The SUV then crossed the center median and collided with a black 2017 Ford pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.
Both the driver and passenger of the white SUV died as a result of the crash. The driver has been identified as Mark Pelini, 31, Canfield, Ohio. The front seat passenger has been identified as Jillian Marian, 31, Youngstown, Ohio.
The driver of the Ford pickup truck, David Taylor, 56, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and backseat passenger, Christopher Taylor, 29, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious injuries. They remain in the hospital due to their injuries, ISP reported.
The front seat passenger in the truck, Jane Beecher, 57, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.