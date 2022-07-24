Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries in a single vehicle roll-over crash Sunday morning in Elkhart County.
The vehicle, a 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by Lyndon Yoder, 31, Nappanee, was traveling east on C.R. 50 east of C.R. 11 when it went off the northside of the road, and Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report stated. Yoder, who was not injured, was cited for driving at speeds too fast for current weather conditions.
Three passengers in the vehicle, Abigail Yoder, 31, Aubrey Yoder, 11, and Hailey Yoder, 9, all also of Nappanee, sustained abrasions and complained of neck pain and were taken to Memorial Hospital.
TRAFFIC LIGHT MALFUNCTION
Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kercher Road at 8:27 a.m. Saturday in Goshen, during which time the traffic light at the intersection was out due to weather conditions.
Claudia Cuatepotzo Avilla, 30, Goshen, advised she was approaching the intersection in a Toyota RAV-4 when she did not notice that the traffic light was out, and did not treat the intersection as a four-way stop sign. Her vehicle struck another Toyota RAV-4 driven by Ronald McClead, 74, also of Goshen. Both complained of chest pain, and Cuatepotzo Avilla was given a verbal warning.
ARRESTS
- Travis Guntle, 24, unknown address, was arrested on a charge of battery using a deadly weapon after officers responded to a fight in the 300 block of S. 8th Street at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. A victim was taken to Goshen Hospital for a head laceration, and Guntle was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Elizabeth Castillo, 25, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash after officers responded to the intersection of W. Pike and Indiana Ave. at 3:22 p.m. Saturday. She was located and taken to the ECJ.
- Mickala Pena, 23, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of battery with bodily injury at 4:20 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a the 2400 block of Redspire. A victim sustained two contusion but refused medical treatment. Pena was released with a pending court date.
- Marc Scott, 27, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after officers made a traffic stop at 6:20 p.m. Saturday. He was release with a pending court date.
- Corey Ferguson, 45, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, following a traffic stop at W. Clinton and Constitution Ave. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Brent Silcox, 48, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of false informing and for an active warrant at 400 S. Cottage Ave. at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Bryan Johnson, 32, homeless, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as for an active warrant, after a foot pursuit which took place in the 1300 block of Baker Ave. He was taken to ECJ.
- Bobby Lipsey, 38, Bristol, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated and never having obtained a license/prior following a traffic stop near the intersection of 11th and Douglas Streets at 3:04 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Arial Mcardle, 25, Fort Wayne, was arrested on charges of battery of a police officer, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop for speeding at 2:25 a.m. Saturday at Main and Pike Streets. He was taken to ECJ.