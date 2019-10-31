GOSHEN — Goshen’s 3rd District city council race is a three-way event. The Republican and Democratic candidates and an independent are all seeking the seat held by Mike Orgill, who decided not to seek re-election.
Rafael Correa, 27, 116 Walnut St., is the independent candidate. He is married to Claudia Correa. They are parents of two children. Correa is employed by Goshen Community Schools.
Matt Schrock, 58, is the Republican candidate. He lives at 1212 E. Lincoln Ave. Schrock is the owner of Cycle Works of Goshen.
Jennifer E. Shell, 46, 811 N. Main St., is the Democrat in the 3rd District race. She is married to Paul Stauffer. She is a former attorney and small business owner and serves on the Goshen Parks board and the Ten Thousand Villages – Goshen board.
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Goshen City Council?
CORREA: My qualifications and work/life experiences that will help me perform my duties as a Goshen City Council member are that I have been part of many decision-making teams during my time in high school and in college. Also, I currently work in the Goshen school system, so I am aware of the needs of the community. Most importantly, I have always been part of teams, and teamwork is something I have always excelled at. Teamwork in the city council is much needed for the council to get stuff done and to make agreements about certain issues.
SCHROCK: Nearly lifetime resident of Goshen. Worked de-tasseling corn at 13 and 14 taught me hard work equals great rewards. Delivering The South Bend Tribune at 5 a.m. on Sundays and every day after school. While working as a wash boy at Henderson Chevrolet and Pontiac I learned the same work ethic, and got to drive a lot of cool cars and trucks too, just to name a few.
Family-owned and operated successful Goshen small business since 1992.
From all this I have learned to make responsible financial and management decisions, handle conflict resolutions, and the ability to work under pressure.
SHELL: As an attorney I worked in residential real estate and on landlord/tenant issues. After 10 years of practice, I started a dog walking and pet sitting business. These experiences will help me fulfill the duties required for city council. First, my extensive client-focused work helps me connect with people and meet them where they are in order to serve constituents well. Second, serving on city council requires preparation and deep understanding of the issues in order to best advocate for the district. My legal experience gives me the tools to hit the ground running in January.
Some community members have stated there is not enough affordable rental or owner-occupied housing in the city. As a council member, would you consider changing ordinances to allow alternative housing solutions, such as subdivisions for tiny houses?
SCHROCK: I would consider supporting ordinance changes, but it all depends on the specifics.
SHELL: I would consider tiny houses as an alternative, but only in conjunction with the following: There are houses that sit empty in District 3. This is unacceptable. Landlords need to be held more accountable for keeping rental units up to code. I would like to see the city invest more in assisting renters and landlords to repair and fill those empty houses, and find ways to encourage more landlords to accept housing vouchers. Quality affordable housing is one of the most important issues facing the city and it will take careful consideration and a multi-faceted approach to find a solution.
CORREA: Of course. As a council member, I would always try to do what is in the best interest of the people in my city. Affordable housing should be something that our residents should not have to worry about, and I would be more than willing to collaborate with the rest of the council to see how we can get this done for the residents of Goshen. The residents and families of Goshen will be our priorities and I believe that it is important to make sure everyone has affordable housing in our city.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Goshen City Council.
SHELL: My focus will be on accessibility and public health and safety. Several streets in District 3 do not have sidewalks. I would push to re-examine the 50/50 sidewalk ordinance because it is too burdensome on homeowners. I would prioritize those streets that cross the railroad tracks that run through the district and the routes used by children to walk to school. Along the Ninth Street rail line, there are at least two places where sidewalks have been installed so that people can cross the tracks without being in the road, walking in traffic. District 3 deserves the same considerations.
CORREA: As a member of the council, I would be willing to listen to people and hear out their concerns of what is needed to make sure all people are happy in our city. After hearing concerns, I would undertake the important issues of our city. One initiative that I would undertake for sure would be more sidewalks and better lighting for District 3. Every day, I see many students walking to school or the bus stop and our district does not have sidewalks on some parts, which makes it very dangerous for them with morning traffic.
SCHROCK: Make sure the infrastructure projects planned for 3rd District move forward and make sure residents impacted by these projects are well informed.
Examples:
- Water and sewer upgrades for East Lincoln Avenue from the railroad to Blackport Drive, including fire hydrant water pressure-volume problem in East Goshen.
- Listen to residents’ comments and concerns about the gas station scheduled at the Pletcher Motors location.
- The Wilden Avenue water, sewer and sidewalk upgrades.
- Lack of safe pedestrian crossings at all railroad crossings on the main line, with the exception of the East Monroe Street crossing.
- Follow up on proposed projects, like the boardwalk along Blackport Drive.
What else would you like the voters to know about your candidacy and the City Council.
CORREA: As an independent candidate, I would like voters to know that I will be willing to work with both parties to make sure stuff gets done for the people of our city. As I have stated before, the people of Goshen are our priority and we need to get stuff done for them. Also, I would like residents to know that I will always be available to hear their concerns about issues in our city and I will make sure their voices are heard. The city and the people are the reason we will all work together.
SCHROCK: I want like to make something clear, I have no secret agenda, just trying to give a little back to a community that has given myself and family a great place to live.
Community safety was brought up last week at the AAUW candidate forum, everyone agreed the GPD does a great job keeping us safe. Fellow candidate Mark Huser also noted that a safe neighborhood means getting to know your neighbors better, a sense of community, watching out for each other’s homes, family and personal property.
I think North and East Goshen need strong representation when it comes to infrastructure projects and basic improvements.
SHELL: I would like the voters of District 3 to know that I will make them my priority. I will attend other city meetings for the board of public works, board of zoning appeals and the redevelopment and planning commissions. This approach will ensure a comprehensive understanding of items coming before the city council and to be sure the district’s needs will be conveyed at each level of the decision-making process. I have the skills, time and determination it takes to advocate for District 3. Give ‘em Shell!
