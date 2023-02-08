INDIANAPOLIS — Three local leaders traveled to the Statehouse to testify in support of a bill that would expand driving privileges to immigrants without documentation.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Goshen Chief of Police José Miller and Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre attended deliberations Tuesday along with more than a dozen groups on behalf of an estimated 100,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state.
Stutsman brought a letter from nearly 50 Indiana mayors expressing their support for the bill and explained of his decision to testify, that driver's cards present several benefits to the community as well as to the immigrants themselves.
“The big points that we’re talking about as we testify and try to get support is if there's a driver's card that people can get, they’re driving in our communities anyways so this makes it legal,” he said.
Stutsman is part of a group of Indiana municipal leaders who have been discussing the topic since 2017, and says it’s important to ensure that while rules need to be in place for it, the benefits have tremendous value, allowing for immigrants to get insurance and travel to necessary locations without fear.
It will also help our businesses and our schools by making sure that those who go to school or work can get there safely,” Aguirre stated. “Right now if you are undocumented and don’t have a driver's card or some way to get otherwise to work we don't have a transportation system that can get everyone to school or work. They have to take the chance of driving without a license and they’re often afraid or apprehensive about driving even though they may need to.”
Aguirre said he was asked by an opponent of the bill how it’s fair for people who shouldn’t be in the country in the first place to be provided things by the state.
“As a society, we benefit when everybody obeys the laws and follows the rules, but the people that would be eligible for this are following the law in every way they can and trying to comply,” he explained. “And what about their kids who didn’t have the opportunity to make the decision for themselves?”
It’s unknown just how many undocumented immigrants are in the state. Aguirre said nearly 500 Goshen Resident Identification Cards have been distributed to residents, but he knows not everyone who has one is undocumented as he himself has one.
“We’re really coming at it from a public safety perspective, insurance, knowing how to drive and the rules of the road. … And also that reassurance, it calms everybody down a little bit because they don't have to worry about being on the road,” Stutsman said. We’re supportive of the piece of making sure that if somebody wants a driver's card they have the opportunity to go get one.”