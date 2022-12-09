GOSHEN — Three Goshen High School seniors are finalists in a national scholarship program, with at least two of them heading for two of the most prestigious universities in the nation.
QuestBridge recently announced the results of the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match, a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 48 of the nation’s best colleges, a news release stated.
Out of more than 17,900 applicants, QuestBridge selected 5,613 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. This year, QuestBridge’s 48 college partners matched with 1,755 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to-date for QuestBridge.
Jesus Guijosa-Torres, Lauren Grant and Jonathan Beas are three of those finalists. Match Scholarship recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college can be affordable.
QuestBridge’s college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Carleton and exceptional research universities such as Duke, Princeton, Stanford, the University of Chicago and Yale. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses, the release added.
Guijosa-Torres matched with Yale, and Grant with Stanford.
“This record-breaking result further motivates us to help outstanding students obtain the top education that they deserve,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “These bright and motivated students have a determination to succeed that will help them thrive well beyond their college years, and we’re excited to see where their dreams take them next.”
Beas is undecided as of Friday as to which university he wants to attend.
The seniors have an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 94% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Around 94% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 88% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The majority of this year’s Match Scholarship recipients, 80%, are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States.
To learn more, visit www.questbridge.org/high-school-students/national-college-match.