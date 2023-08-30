GOSHEN — Three Goshen College students received this year's Global Citizenship Award from Goshen College Wednesday.
The presentation by President Rebecca Stotlzfus took place during the opening convocation of the new academic year at the college.
Jakyra Green, an English and secondary education double major from Elkhart, received the first place award of a $10,000 scholarship. Bongiwe Ncube, a molecular biology/biochemistry major from Zimbabwe, and Caleb Shenk, an accounting major with minors in Spanish and Bible/religion from Goshen, were the two runners-up and each received $5,000 scholarships.
Goshen College provided the following biographies and comments about the award winners.
JAKYRA GREEN
Green, a former co-executive editor of The Record and president of the Black Student Union, is dedicated to creating a community that is welcoming to all students. This past spring she also won the C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest with her speech titled “The Privilege of Peace.” As part of her college studies, Green traveled to London in May to study and experience the vibrant arts culture and engage with minority communities. She will also travel to Guatemala this coming May.
“[Jakyra] promoted justice, all year long. She modeled intercultural openness,” wrote Duane Stoltzfus, professor of communication, in his nomination. “Jakyra Green is a global citizen whose roots run deep in her local community, committed to the well being of those around her.”
BONGIWE NCUBE
Ncube embodies what it means to be a servant leader. On campus, she has served as a teaching assistant in the biological sciences, chemistry and psychology departments and as a student leader of the International Student Club. Ncube also spent a summer conducting research as a summer fellow at Stanford University.
“She is a patient listener and follows up with appreciations and questions for clarification,” wrote Neil Detweiler, associate professor of biology, in his nomination. “She also doesn’t hesitate to share her own perspective in a thoughtful, confident manner. She exhibits intentionality, genuine care, and professionalism in every interaction.”
CALEB SHENK
Shenk is an active member of the campus community having participated in Vox Profundi choir, the Men’s Tennis Team and The Record. He also received second place in the 2023 C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest with his speech, “Protesting Taxation as a Peace-Seeking Accountant.” Shenk spent the past summer in Ecuador through the college’s Study-Service Term program.
“Caleb’s pursuits during his first three years at Goshen College highlight the five core values of Goshen College and our department’s desire for students to create unique and meaningful connections between these core values,” wrote the business department faculty in their nomination of Shenk.
ABOUT THE AWARD
Shashi Buluswar, a 1990 Goshen College graduate who was an international student from India, provided funding and worked with the college to create the scholarship program in 2022. The Global Citizenship Awards are open to undergraduate students in their third year of study. Eligible students are nominated by professors. Nominated students write an essay describing how they have experienced or embodied the core values of the college during their time as students. Essays are then reviewed by a faculty committee who then select the top three candidates for the award.