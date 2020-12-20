DUNLAP — A man and two teenagers were found dead in a home Friday.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department, officers were called to 23633 Spring River Drive, which is just northwest of Ox Bow County Park, at 4:07 p.m. to check on the people living there.
Deputies discovered a 47-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl deceased inside the home.
The sheriff's department in its statement writes that "there are no concerns for the safety of the public at this time."
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.
