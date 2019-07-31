ELKHART — Three people, including the suspected shooter, were found dead at an apartment in Elkhart. A fourth person is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to Elkhart police, at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Stratford Commons, 2601 Oakland Ave., to investigate a shooting.
Officers immediately found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
Once officers secured the building and surrounding area, they began searching for the suspect. The Elkhart County SWAT Team was called in to assist, police said. More than 100 officers aided in the search.
While searching the apartment complex, officers located three more people who had been shot and killed. The dead included two males and one female. Police said they believe one of the dead males is the suspected gunman.
No additional victims were located during the search.
“At this time, the area is safe and there is no longer any threat as a result of this incident,” police stated in a news release.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will conduct the investigation.
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese issued the following statement: “Three individuals lost their lives today in a tragedy that should have been avoided. While we may not know what prompted this incident, we can say that violence is never the answer. This behavior devastates families and takes a toll on any community. It also weighs heavily on the hearts and minds of our first responders.
“I want to commend the Elkhart Police Department for their swift and professional response. They dedicated the entire day shift to securing the perimeter and searching the complex to ensure the safety and security of the residents and the surrounding area. I also want to commend the Elkhart Fire Department and the staff at Elkhart General Hospital for providing critical medical attention.”
