ELKHART — Three people are confirmed dead and two others injured following an early morning single-vehicle crash Sunday in Elkhart County.
Juan Mendoza, 18, Elkhart, was driving a 2013 Cadillac CTS eastbound in the 23000 block of Toledo Road, near C.R. 13, at 3:02 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree before coming to a rest on the south side of the road, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release. Mendoza, along passengers Nayeli Navarro, 21, and Eduardo Santos, 19, died in the crash.
Passenger Cristopher Alejandre, 18, had minor cuts and reported pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital. A 17-year-old female passenger reported pain to her left leg and to her back and was taken to Memorial Hospital.
Mendoza was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report added.
The crash remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available.