Due to the number of students in isolation/quarantine from COVID-19, Concord Community Schools officials announced they have made the decision to shift students at three buildings to virtual-only learning for the remainder of the month.
The impacted buildings are Concord Junior High School, Concord Intermediate School, and Concord West Side Elementary, according to a news release sent Tuesday evening, which stated the decision was made due to the percentage of students in isolation/quarantine at the three buildings.
All Concord schools are closed Wednesday due to virtual parent-teacher conferences, and schools are also closed Oct. 28-30 for fall break.
All buildings will reopen for in-person learning Nov. 2, and students will resume in-person learning four days per week, with Fridays continuing as virtual learning days, the announcement states.
