NORTH WEBSTER — Indiana Conservation officers rescued three fishermen after their boat sank on Spear Lake on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Kosciusko County dispatchers received a call of boaters in the water and in distress.
According to information provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers Nathan Hooley and Jordan Boggs responded within minutes. With the help of nearby boaters, they pulled all three anglers from the water. The three were transported to shore, checked out, and cleared by emergency medical services personnel.
The officers reported that while one fisherman was trying to retrieve a fishing rod that had fallen in the water, the boat took on water and sank. The boat did not have the required personal flotation devices on board. By law, DNR officials said, wearable PFDs are required for every person on a boat.
Conservation officers were assisted by North Webster Police Department, Turkey Creek Fire & EMS.