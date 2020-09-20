COLUMBIA CITY — Three people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit through two counties Sunday morning.
The pursuit began after Indiana State Master Trooper Todd Reed attempted to stop a 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling at more than 90mph westbound on U.S. 30, just west of Columbia City in Whitley County around 7 a.m., according to a report from Indiana State Police.
The driver of the Nissan, Devonte Devon Perkins, 37, of Michigan City, refused to stop for troopers and drove for nearly 30 miles into Kosciusko County at speeds more than 115mph, according to the police report.
Troopers deployed stop sticks at the intersection of C.R. 650 East near Pierceton in an attempt to disable the vehicle, and one tire was successfully struck, but Perkins continued to flee, the report stated. The damaged tire eventually came off the rim and, at one point along U.S. 30, passengers in the fleeing vehicle were observed allegedly throwing items from the vehicle. The ISP report stated the items recovered included two handguns.
As the pursuit entered into the city of Warsaw, officers from the Warsaw Police, Kosciusko Sheriff Department and ISP troopers became involved in the pursuit. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department blocked intersections ahead of the pursuit and deployed multiple stop sticks, ISP stated in the release.
The pursuit ended just west of Warsaw on C.R. 200 South of Zimmer Road at approximately 7:40 a.m. and Perkins, along with two occupants, were taken into custody.
Perkins was arrested for the following charges: Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm, Level 4 Felony; Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony; Identity Theft, Level 6 Felony; Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony; and Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia and Operator Never Licensed, all misdemeanors; as well as felony warrants out of Allen, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, and the U.S. Marshals Office.
Jahnesha Annette Thompson, 37, of South Bend, was arrested for Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Terrell Yusef Morrow Jr., 32, of South Bend, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, as well as for an active warrant out of St. Joseph County for possession of marijuana.
All three occupants were transported back to Whitley County, where they were booked into the county jail pending arraignment.
