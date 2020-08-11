NAPPANEE — Almost 500 people remained without power just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Nappanee following storms the previous day.
Employees with the Nappanee Street Department focused on the areas from Locke Street to Oakland Avenue, according to a post on the City of Nappanee Facebook page.
Street department employees began cleanup first thing Tuesday morning, according to employee Trevor Beer, who was working with co-worker Greg Estepp around 2 p.m. in the area of John and Summit streets.
“We have two trucks out and a loader here,” Beer said as the pair collected downed limbs. “We also have two trucks and a loader working elsewhere.”
Northern Indiana Public Service Company crews were also at various locations around Nappanee on Tuesday, including at a lot between Coppes Commons and Nappanee United Methodist Church in the 300 block of East Market Street, where a tree had fallen on power lines, narrowly missing a trailer and a playground owned by the church.
At 555 N. Summit St., Jerry Rhodes returned home from work and surveyed fallen tree limbs around his house. Carrying his lunch cooler and a thermos, Rhodes also pointed out his neighbor’s backyard where a tree had fallen.
Rhodes said he was at home at the time the storm hit Monday evening and considered taking his family to a tornado shelter location at Berea Fellowship, 545 N. Main St., formerly North Main Mennonite Church. When sirens began going off in town, Rhodes said he looked out his front door and saw the storm overhead.
“It sounded like an atomic bomb went off,” he said. Following the storms, he spent the evening using rope to pull down some hanging branches in trees on his property.
NIPSCO reported 499 residents remained without power in Nappanee around 5 p.m. on its website.
Other local outages include:
• 40 in Bremen
• 61 in Bristol
• 560 in Goshen
• 8 in Middlebury
• 2 in Millersburg
• 12 in Milford
• 3 in New Paris
• 306 in North Webster
• 14 in Shipshewana
• 407 in Syracuse
• 232 in Wakarusa
• 148 in Warsaw
