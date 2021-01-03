Thousands of residents remained without power Sunday evening in Elkhart County and surrounding areas after freezing rain and snow caused power outages throughout the weekend.
Several hardware stores in Goshen and Elkhart reported being sold out of generators following the weather conditions that began Friday.
“They sold like hotcakes that first day,” Jay Jessen, front end manager of Menards in Goshen, said Sunday night. “We are expecting a truck in with 48 more generators any time now.”
Employees at Lowe’s in the Goshen and Elkhart locations also said generators sold out over the weekend.
Indiana Michigan Power reported on its website at 7 p.m. Sunday that there were a total of 10,681 customers without power in the area around South Bend and Elkhart.
I&M said power had been restored for more than half of the customers by Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne-based utility predicted power would be restored for all by Monday afternoon.
The company said it was using drone technology to restore power in areas that were harder to access.
“This storm has caused some unexpected and pretty widespread power outages,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said Sunday in a news release. “We know crews are working to restore power, but it could take a couple of days. This is especially dangerous during this time of year.”
Northern Indiana Public Service Company reported on its website Sunday at 7 p.m. that more than 6,200 residents were without power. In Goshen, 330 customers reportedly were without power. Other communities reporting outages were Bremen, 386; Bristol, 191; Kendallville, 44; LaGrange, 16; Middlebury, 108; Nappanee, 156; New Paris, 73; Plymouth, 521; Shipshewana, 16; South Bend, 9; and Syracuse, 107.
“Progress continues, as NIPSCO crews and 200 additional line workers from mutual assistance work to restore the remaining 7,200 customers impacted — down from the more than 63,000 total customers that were affected by Friday’s winter storm and this morning’s snowfall,” NIPSCO officials stated on the company’s website Sunday. “Heavy, wet snow early this morning across the NIPSCO service area caused additional outages, as the new snow added weight to lines and tree limbs already laden with ice and snow from Friday’s storm. This new, heavy snow has caused more tree limbs to break and lines to come down.”
Due to power outages, Elkhart officials announced Sunday that additional warming shelters were opened around the city.
Fire stations at Elkhart Fire 1, 500 East St.; Central Fire, 500 East St.; Elkhart Fire 2, 300 W. Lusher Ave.; Elkhart Fire 3, 1612 W. Mishawaka Road; Elkhart Fire 4, 1037 Oak St.; Elkhart Fire 5, 515 Simpson Ave.; and Elkhart Fire 7, 801 C.R. 6. will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day while power is out, officials stated in a news release. Masks are required and will be provided if necessary.
After 8 p.m., emergency shelter may be found at Faith Mission, officials stated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.