Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.