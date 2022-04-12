MILLERSBURG — A fire claimed the lives of as many as 15,000 to 20,000 ducks north of Millersburg Tuesday.

The call for the fire came in at 12:38 p.m., according to Clinton Assistant Fire Chief Rudy Yoder, at a 50-by-300-foot residential barn at 10998 C.R. 38.

Firefighters work to extinguish a duck barn fire in the 10,000 block of C.R. 38 near Millersburg Tuesday.

Yoder said the barn was “a total loss.”

“It was fully engulfed when we got there,” Yoder said by telephone Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene, including Clinton, Benton Township, Middlebury Township, Shipshewana, Topeka and Ligonier.

One fire official called this Tuesday blaze “a total loss.”

Yoder said that the barn, which caught fire Tuesday, is not the same one where cases of bird flu were recently discovered, as reported by The Associated Press, and that the fire remains under investigation.

A firefighter works to extinguish a duck barn fire in the 10000 block of C.R. 38 near Millersburg Tuesday.

