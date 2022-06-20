WARSAW — More than 3,000 Catholics from all over the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese spent a good portion of Father’s Day honoring their heavenly Father by participating in a 2.98-mile Eucharistic procession in Warsaw Sunday.
The procession took place on the Feast of Corpus Christi (Body of Christ), which just happened to fall on Father’s Day this year and kicked off the start of a nationwide three-year Eucharistic revival in the United States.
According to the Diocesan website, the diocese is participating in a three-year Eucharistic revival in the U.S. “renewing devotion and belief in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. The United States Conference of Bishops believes that God wants to see a movement of Catholics across the United States healed, converted, formed and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist.”
The Diocesan year began Sunday with a parish year beginning on the Feast of Corpus Christi in 2023 and then the first National Eucharistic Congress in the U.S. in almost 50 years will be held July 17-21, 2024, in Indianapolis, which will be followed by a year of living out the mission for the life of the world.
The procession on Sunday left Sacred Heart Church in Warsaw around 3 p.m. and proceeded to Central Park where they stopped for prayers and hymns before continuing on to Our Lady of Guadalupe for the Benediction. Following the Eucharistic procession there was a festival with live music including international artist Kairy Marquez and other local artists, a kids’ zone and food from a variety of cultures include Hispanic, Nigerian and Vietnamese.
Bishop Kevin C. Rhodes led the procession and afterward thanked everyone for attending, all the clergy and organizers for their participation and said, “This couldn’t be done without the cooperation of the City of Warsaw” and he thanked the mayor, the Warsaw police and fire departments for their assistance.