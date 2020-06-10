GOSHEN — One minute, Aaron Wright was having a hard time seeing out the windshield of his Jeep as he drove through heavy rain. The next minute, the rain was pouring through the soft top of his vehicle.
Wright was driving north Wednesday afternoon on South Indiana Avenue in Goshen when a tree hit the front of his Jeep.
“There was a tree that had just fallen on the other side of the road,” Wright said as he stood next to his Jeep following the incident Wednesday. “You could hardly see coming down the road. The tree hit the front of my Jeep, smashed the front quarter panel, smashed the windshield, the doors on the drivers side are smashed, tore the soft top off, tore the taillight off.
“I pedaled down and got through it because I didn’t want to be underneath the power lines and everything that came with it,” he said, then pointing to his forearm, “I don’t even know how this happened, but it cut me inside the Jeep.
“I was soaking wet.”
Thousands of people were left without power Wednesday evening after the thunderstorms packed with high winds, rain and hail moved through the area.
According to NIPSCO’s website, 2,169 people remained without power in Goshen as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. In LaGrange, it was reported that 1,625 residents were without power while Wolcottville reported 552 were without power. Elkhart, New Paris and Shipshewana all reported only one outage, the NIPSCO site showed.
NIPSCO posted on their website around 7 p.m. that the company was “experiencing sustained outages and widespread damage from the storms that crossed northern Indiana over the last two days. In the east, wind has felled trees and poles, and downed power lines. In the west, wind and lightening has caused additional outages. Most impacted areas include Gary, Goshen, Hammond, Highland, LaGrange, Munster, Rome City and Wolcottville.
“We’ve brought in all available crews including contractor resources, and we are actively working as safely and quickly as possible to resolve more than 1,000 individual repairs across the service area. At this time, approximately 15,000 customers are without power. As we are still assessing damage in some areas, an estimate on when power will be restored is not able to be determined at this time.”
Wright said he was “feeling very lucky” to not have more serious injuries.
“The branch that hit the front end of my Jeep looked like it was at least a foot around. Chunks of wood are stuck in the front of my Jeep, (and) around the headlights.”
According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, today is expected to bring sunny skies with a high near 75 and west winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
