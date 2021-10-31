Thoughts on printing wonders for the fall

When November begins, I typically delve deep into inside activities.
I peruse my stack of yarns, start dreaming up new block print ideas, visit the library to collect some new book titles to read and pick some new recipes to add to my recipe box of keepers. As the weather turns colder, our home becomes a creative refuge where each room holds pieces of new projects.
In the living room, close to the woodstove, my current knitting project lies at arm’s length from my chair where I can pick it up in the evenings after other work is done. In the dining room, my prints hang drying, clipped with clothespins to a length of string stretched from one wall to the other.
And, of course, in the kitchen, a block of butter always sits at room temperature in wait for the next dough or recipe to be tried. Recipe cards and torn out pages from magazines sit on the edge of the counter ready to inspire the baker in me.
This week, though, it’s all about block printing. With the first Friday of November, it’s time for First Fridays in Goshen and the perennial Goshen Arts Tour.
When I had my bakery, several times we hosted a stop in our seating area. Many of my co-workers were gifted artists and it was a perfect setting to display pottery, paintings, jewelry and other art. This week, a coworker and friend hosts a stop at her printing shop, Short Stack Press, and invites me to be a part of it.
Ida also has initiated the Goshen Printmakers Guild in her space. It has become a dream come true for me to go there and work with old type and presses.
In that high-ceilinged space, I’ve spent the last couple of months getting my hands stained with ink, setting type. When I’m working there, time becomes meaningless.
It’s all about finding the next letter to set, finagling the old presses, adjusting the ink, looking at paper, reading and rereading the backwards-set words to catch typos. And I’ve also used my block prints in the printing press.
But my first love continues to be creating art from linocut blocks. The entire process keeps me on my toes. I start with an idea, draw it out and transfer it to a lino block.
Then comes the carving, deciding what should remain on the block to be printed. When I finish the carving, it’s time to print. I mix the ink, roll it onto the block, put down the paper, press it with the back of a wooden spoon and get the first impression.
This is the magic moment when I hope the print displays the image I was intending to get. And when it does, there is an intake of breath, a joy that something that was in my head is now on paper for others to see.
So, this week, I am gathering some of my more recent prints and working hard on some new ones to share with those on the First Fridays Art Tour. Just like the weather continues its cyclical patterns, those of us who create art follow that same circle of life.
We have periods of dormancy when we lay low, getting energy and ideas to put out a whole new set of creations. Autumn’s nature gives us a last glimpse of its glorious creation and then, will soon lay low to be reborn in new beauty next spring.
