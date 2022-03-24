ELKHART — THOR Industries, Inc. announced Thursday that it has donated, through its subsidiary Erwin Hymer Group, the temporary use of EHG’s recently acquired facility in Poland to the Lubuskie branch of the Polish Red Cross.
"The world has watched in horror the brutality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We have all seen the images of families torn apart, maternity hospitals bombed, and community shelters being targeted. People’s lives are being devastated," explained Bob Martin, president and CEO of THOR Industries Inc. "The compulsion to provide relief and some form of comfort to those who have been so terribly affected is basic to who THOR is as a company. Our facility in Poland will become a center of relief to many victims of the war who have sought refuge in Poland. I’m proud to be a part of our fully united team as we proclaim that we stand firmly with the people of Ukraine who are suffering from this terrible war."
The facility, located in Nowa Sól, Poland, will be utilized by the Polish Red Cross as a staging and distribution center for items of relief including food, clothing, cosmetic products, baby food, and medical supplies. Additionally, THOR announced that it has pledged funds to further support the relief effort out of its facility in Nowa Sól.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.