ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. announced Tuesday the financial results for its third fiscal quarter which ended April 30.
Net sales for the third quarter were $2.93 billion, a decrease of 37.1% compared to the record third quarter of fiscal 2022 and a decrease of 15.3% over the same quarter of fiscal year 2021, a news release stated.
“Market conditions continue to be challenging as dealers and consumers face increasing pressures from the macro environment," said Bob Martin, president and CEO of THOR Industries in the release. "In this difficult setting, we remain focused on executing our business model that enables us to quickly adapt to market conditions. Consequently, our performance during the fiscal third quarter was solid relative to broader market conditions.
"Despite dynamics currently affecting the operating environment along with the difficult comparison to record results in the prior-year period, each of our segments largely met or exceeded internal expectations during the quarter. In our European segment, pricing and operational initiatives combined with moderate improvements in chassis availability and resilient demand contributed to strong sequential and year-over-year growth as we continue to realize the value of our European operations."
Consolidated gross profit margin for the third quarter was 14.8%, a decrease of 250 basis points when compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and a 20-basis point increase when compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Net income attributable to THOR Industries and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $120.7 million and $2.24, respectively, compared to $348.1 million and $6.32, respectively, for the prior-year period and $183.3 million and $3.29, respectively, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.