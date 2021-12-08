ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc. on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Elkhart Composites, Inc. by Thor’s Airxcel, Inc. subsidiary.
Elkhart Composites is engaged in the development and sale of a proprietary sustainable foamed polypropylene-based composite material marketed and sold under the “Elkboard” brand name. Elkboard is used in the RV industry for sidewalls, helping to alleviate the industry’s dependence on traditional lauan-based sidewalls. Unlike traditional lauan-based sidewalls, Elkboard is a sustainable solution and is not susceptible to rot or delamination, a press release from Thor reads.
“We are excited about this acquisition for so many different reasons,” said Bob Martin, Thor president and CEO.
Elkboard, he pointed out, is sustainable — more so than lauan. It is local and not sourced from areas where the supply chain is tenuous. Quality control is also better.
Elkboard is used in many of Thor RV’s offerings, but the company hopes to expand usage with additional research and development.
That will translate into exponential growth potential.
“Our companies have been purchasing 100% of the Elkboard produced, but that number has only supported a fraction of the RVs we produce,” Martin said. “THOR and Airxcel have already committed to making capital investments into Elkboard to expand its production capacity to a multiple of its current production capacity.:
He also pointed out that this is the first opportunity for Thor to continue to build on its recent Airxcel acquisition.
John Petrofsky, Elkhart Composites’ president and CEO, said, “As the demand for the Elkboard product began to outpace my ability to produce it, I began looking for the right partner to assist in expanding the production and utilization of Elkboard. While I had numerous suitors, Thor and Airxcel were the most natural fit. THOR’s embrace of sustainable technologies and products combined with its focus on innovation made it the right choice for the company.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.