Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Indiana... Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, Branch and St. Joseph MI Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Expect minor flooding of the Scidmore Park picnic facilities in Three Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&