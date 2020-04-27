Beacon will host the following COVID-19 mobile testing clinics this week:
- Monday (today) — noon to 3 p.m., Harrison Primary Center, 3302 W. Western Ave., South Bend
- Tuesday — noon to 3 p.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, 1316 Prairie St., Elkhart
- Wednesday — noon to 3 pm, Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St., South Bend
- Thursday — 9 to 10 a.m., Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
- Thursday — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elder Haus Senior Center, 451 N. Main St., Nappanee, IN
Who can be tested at the clinic?
COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will serve Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to test individuals who have symptoms that are associated with COVID-19.
Do I need a doctor’s order?
Individuals do not need a doctor’s order to be tested. However, they will be screened to determine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are appropriate for testing.
What is the cost? Do I need insurance?
Participants should bring driver’s license or other state of Indiana-issued identification so and medical insurance information. However, insurance is not required; testing will be provided for free for individuals who are not insured. Donations to Beacon Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund are covering the operational costs of the Mobile Testing Clinic and the costs of testing for the uninsured.
As a patient, if I have questions before for after I attend a Mobile Unit location, who should I call?
Patients should contact Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, for information.
Will there be additional sites added?
- We are planning additional testing locations into May 2020. Sites will be posted on our Beacon website at beaconhealthsystem.org and we will be sharing the information with the local media.
- Future locations will be identified in collaboration with Beacon’s Community Impact Team to determine the underserved areas of the counties utilizing the Environmental Justices Analysis report. The COVID-19 mobile testing clinic focuses on providing testing to these critical areas.
