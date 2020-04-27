Coronavirus
HOGP

Beacon will host the following COVID-19 mobile testing clinics this week:

  • Monday (today) — noon to 3 p.m., Harrison Primary Center, 3302 W. Western Ave., South Bend
  • Tuesday — noon to 3 p.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, 1316 Prairie St., Elkhart
  • Wednesday — noon to 3 pm, Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St., South Bend
  • Thursday — 9 to 10 a.m., Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
  • Thursday — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elder Haus Senior Center, 451 N. Main St., Nappanee, IN

Who can be tested at the clinic?

COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will serve Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to test individuals who have symptoms that are associated with COVID-19.

Do I need a doctor’s order?

Individuals do not need a doctor’s order to be tested. However, they will be screened to determine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are appropriate for testing.

What is the cost? Do I need insurance?

Participants should bring driver’s license or other state of Indiana-issued identification so and medical insurance information. However, insurance is not required; testing will be provided for free for individuals who are not insured. Donations to Beacon Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund are covering the operational costs of the Mobile Testing Clinic and the costs of testing for the uninsured.

As a patient, if I have questions before for after I attend a Mobile Unit location, who should I call?

Patients should contact Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, for information.

Will there be additional sites added?

  • We are planning additional testing locations into May 2020. Sites will be posted on our Beacon website at beaconhealthsystem.org and we will be sharing the information with the local media.
  • Future locations will be identified in collaboration with Beacon’s Community Impact Team to determine the underserved areas of the counties utilizing the Environmental Justices Analysis report. The COVID-19 mobile testing clinic focuses on providing testing to these critical areas.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you