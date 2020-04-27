GOSHEN [mdash] Florence B. Borkholder, 87 of Goshen, died 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Waterford Crossing, Goshen. She was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Valparaiso, to Fred and Harriet "Hatti" (Lang) Smith. She married Craig J. Denny and he preceded her in death in 1994. She then married Wi…