Think your family is complicated? Melons, pumpkins, squash!

Last week, I wrote about growing pumpkins, and that triggered questions about saving seed from gourds, pumpkins, squash, melons and other members of the cucurbit family.
The cucurbit family of plants (Cucurbitaceae) is a very large family of plants, with 95 named genus and 965 known species within those genera. As the science of genetics gets more sophisticated, we are learning that some of the species we thought are closely related are not, so the categories the various plants fit into has been changing frequently.
As you will see, the categorizing of the plants in the family can be quite complicated, but it is necessary to understand how the various plants fit into the family to know what can cross with what!
Most of the Cucurbitaceae family of plants that humans cultivate come from three genera: Cucurbita, Citrullus, and Cucumis. Within the Cucurbita genus, there four groups of primary interest:
• The maxima species, which contains winter squash, buttercup squash, banana squash and some pumpkins
• The argyrosperma species (formerly known as mixta), which contains the cushaw pumpkin
• The moschato species, or butternut squash group
• The pepo species, a large group containing summer squash, acorn squash, most of the pumpkins, zucchini and spaghetti squash.
To add to the confusion, gourds, a general term used to describe many of the hard-shelled fruit in the Cucurbita genus, may be members of the maxima, argyrosperma and moschato species. Yes, melon genetics are complicated.
You often see oddly shaped or off-color gourds in gardens that came up from volunteer plants. These are the result of cross-pollination that can occur between some members of the four species named above.
All members within a species can cross with each other, so buttercup squash and banana squash, both members of the maxima species, can freely cross-pollinate. Likewise, summer squash and most pumpkins can cross-pollinate, because they are in the pepo species.
Complicating things further, some of these four species can cross with other species within the Cucurbita genus. For instance, pepo can cross with argyrosperma and moschato, and moschato will cross with maxima.
When these cross-species pollinations occur within the Cucurbita genus, it does not affect the taste or shape of this year’s fruit. The seeds within the cross-pollinated plants, if left in the garden or saved as seed, may sprout next season, and that is when the newly combined genetics will show themselves with weird shapes, warts on the fruit, or odd color patterns. Rarely do these plants produce something that is enjoyable to eat, but they can be interesting to look at and speculate about.
There are several popular members of the cucurbit family I have not covered yet. Watermelon are in the Citrullus genus, and they do not readily cross with others in the family.
Members of the Cucumis genus, which includes cucumbers (Cucumis sativus), and the Cucumis melo species (muskmelon and honeydew) cannot cross within the genus. However, within the melo species, the muskmelons and honeydews are capable of cross-pollinating.
Growers of giant pumpkin hand pollenate their pumpkins if they plan to save the seed. Female flowers on desirable plants are quickly identified, and placed inside a bag to protect against random pollination. Pollen is then harvested from a specific male flower, and transferred to the female flower, often with a small paintbrush.
The resulting seeds in the inside that pumpkin will most likely contain the genetics to grow another large pumpkin. That is highly unlikely if wind or insects are relied upon to pollenate the plants.
To sum it all up, if a bee carries pollen from a muskmelon to a honeydew melon, the result will be a perfectly normal looking and normal tasting honeydew melon. However, if you were to save the seeds from that melon, and plant those seeds, the result would be neither a honeydew nor a muskmelon, but a new melon that has a million to one shot at tasting good.
This is why saving seed from hybrid varieties is not recommended.