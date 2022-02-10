ELKHART — Elkhart County’s Master Gardeners are holding their 3rd Garden Expo Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will take place in the Northern Indiana Event Center, formerly known as the RV Hall of Fame, 21565 Executive Drive in Elkhart, according to a news release.
Keynote speaker Joe Lamp’l, popular garden writer and host of the Emmy Award winning PBS series “Growing a Greener World,” will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lamp’l will talk about the five things smart gardeners do that others do not, and the five biggest mistakes in gardens and landscapes, and how to fix them.
In addition, two well-known Indiana gardeners will share their experiences. Steve Sass, will discuss Spring Ephemerals and Kate Friesen will advise on Planting a Cutting Garden.
Several local Master Gardens will be doing demonstrations throughout the day on Gardening for Wildlife, No-Soil Air Plants, Sprouting Bulbs in Pots, Non-Traditional Materials in Landscaping, and Seeds. The full schedule of speakers and demonstrations can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3GBwtoP
There will be 43 vendors at this event, as well as door prizes and a silent auction of garden related items. Lunch and breakfast items will be available for purchase on site.
Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card for $10 at https://bit.ly/336VUkd, with pickup at the door. There is a $1 processing fee for online purchases. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event, the release added.
In light of the current COVID-19 situation, guests are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
