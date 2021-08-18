NAPPANEE — From the big and little entrance doors to the playhouse within — it’s all about fun at the new toy store, Thingamabaubles, at Coppes Commons.
A ribbon-cutting was held for the official grand opening on Saturday morning. The store is owned by Scott and Alysia Boehner. Scott said when he and Alysia talked about opening a business they asked, "What does Nappanee need?"
Alysia said originally they thought about an indoor play area but decided instead on a toy store, but one with activity areas, too.
“We wanted a place where moms could come in the winter with the kids,” she said.
Executive Director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Jeff Kitson invited those present to say a few words and asked the Boehners what their passion and dream was.
Scott replied the dream was to be able to operate for a long time — "to be a staple in Nappanee and a safe and fun place for families to shop, hang out, meet people and be creative.”
The Boehners' close friend, Stephanie Yoder, spoke and shared that she’s watched their journey first as a couple, then as parents and now as new business owners.
“I’m super excited for both of them," she said. "They’re both very intelligent, creative people.”
Kitson told those gathered, “On behalf of the chamber we’re very excited that not only do we have a new business, but a family-run business.”
Scott is a Concord High School graduate and Alysia was raised in Nappanee and graduated from NorthWood High School. The couple has a 5-year old daughter, Leona, who seemed pretty excited about the new store.
The store carries toys and games, puzzles, dolls, stuffed animals, books and more. There are places to play and try out some of the toys as well as craft activities — all with the goal to encourage children’s imaginations.
The afternoon of the grand opening they offered face painting, balloon animals and popcorn.
When asked what they were most excited about Alysia replied, “The kids and their smiles. Seeing the kid’s excitement when they come in and seeing them happy and having fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.