If you’re feeling a little down and depressed about everything going on in the world these days, this is to remind you that despite the toxic divisiveness of our current political climate and the horrible tragedy of the war in Ukraine, there are still a lot of good things happening everywhere — including locally.
In my role as correspondent for The Goshen News, I cover local government meetings and report on the happenings in Nappanee, Milford and Syracuse (and sometimes other communities, too) and recount many of the plans for those good things.
There are exciting housing projects in all three of those communities from brand new developments to re-purposing former nursing homes or golf courses into apartments or live, work and play communities. There are trail projects in all three of those towns, too.
The Syracuse-Wawasee Trails is considering its next steps and has been working on a feasibility study. Some possible new sections of trails include extending the newest Conklin Bay trail south to Wawasee Middle School and extending a section of trail out to Kern Road where the new athletic field is, among other possibilities.
Milford Council approved a plan to construct a 1.12 mile trail from town to Waubee Lake this past fall. Nappanee is in the process of improving their trail on Oakland Avenue (County Road 7) and still has future plans for more trails on the north side of town.
Syracuse and Milford both have lakes in their communities — a wonderful recreation asset. Milford has Waubee Lake and Beach and Syracuse has Syracuse Lake and Lakeside Park. Syracuse is completing construction of new athletic fields.
Nappanee is in the process of implementing a master plan for its parks with great amenities added to each of the city’s parks including zip lines, pickle ball courts and restroom facilities at each park. South Park is currently under construction. The partnership between the city and Wa Nee Schools for a new locker room, restroom facility and concession stand at Wellfield Park’s Soccer Complex is almost completed and new bleachers and a press box is coming by next year.
There are new factories coming into each town or established manufacturers are expanding their facilities. There are new small businesses, restaurants and coffee shops in these communities, too.
I know our other communities have great things happening, too, I’m just more tuned in to these three. I know Wakarusa has a great pavilion under construction that will be dedicated to Doc Abel and will be a great asset to the town. They just had a successful full blown Maple Syrup Festival.
Goshen has new housing and apartment complexes in the works and it continues to improve the river area, turning what was once an abandoned eyesore into a beautiful viable part of the city. I believe there are still plans for an ice skating rink in the city—initially it was planned for the downtown millrace area but COVID halted all plans and now they’re looking at potential alternate sites which might be less costly, including at Goshen College.
I’m sure Bristol, Middlebury, Shipshewana and Topeka could relate similar stories of great things happening in their communities, too.
It’s been a rough couple of years, no doubt. And after everything we’ve been through with COVID now we’re dealing with rising prices due to supply chain issues and shipping costs, a war in Ukraine and continued ugly fights in the political arena. Disinformation is causing rifts in families and among friends. If you’re confused and unsure if the news you’re getting is correct, I say check what the local stations and newspapers are reporting.
If your online or cable news source is reporting differently, you might want to take that under consideration and research sources. There’s news, which is based on facts that can be backed up and there’s opinions, which is just that—someone’s opinion.
This column, by the way, is my opinion not a news story although I sometimes refer to news facts within the opinion column. When I’m writing a news story I can’t inject my thoughts and opinions into it.
Because of all of the above I think we need to continually remind ourselves what is good in our world, in our backyards. I know I certainly need that.
Someone posted a great ‘thought for the day’ in one of my social media groups the other day. It read, ‘Ships don’t sink because of the water around them, ships sink because of the water that gets IN them! Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down.’ It was accompanied by the Bible verse Isaiah 43:2, which speaks of the Lord being with us when we pass through the waters and walk through the fires.
I think I’m going to be repeating that line ‘don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down’ often. Maybe that thought and the reminder of the good will be helpful to you, too, in these uncertain times.
