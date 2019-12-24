There is more to greens than just iceberg and romaine lettuce. My column this week is a result of many phone calls and emails about E-coli and greens.
This was the second Thanksgiving where there was an E-coli recall on romaine lettuce. Understandably, many of you are still cautious. Please know that E-coli is a serious foodborne illness and we all need to be smart and practice food safety.
I must write that you can’t eat too many greens. Eating green, leafy vegetables is not only linked to a reduction in cancer and heart disease, but research shows that eating vegetables containing lutein, including endive, kale and spinach, improves respiratory health.
Lutein can also be found in eggs and is an antioxidant that is fat soluble.
There are many possibilities when you want to add more greens to your plate. Let’s begin with breakfast. If you want to make a smoothie, plan to add fresh spinach, kale or arugula as they mix well with bananas, yogurt and all kinds of berries.
When making an omelet or scrambled eggs, plan to add sautéed kale, broccoli or spinach. You can steam these vegetables first in the microwave or in a small skillet on the stove.
Next time you make a salad, try using spinach as the base. If the spinach has not been pre-rinsed make sure to rinse it yourself. Dry it, remove the stems, then cut or tear the leaves so they are smaller and easier to eat. I like using kitchen shears for both tasks. Chopped spinach can be added to many Italian pasta dishes, casserole and soup.
Another tasty salad green you can use is arugula. This peppery green is also known as garden rocket. It is an excellent source of beta-carotene and vitamin K. I like adding chopped pears, candied pecans and a vinaigrette or light Italian dressing to my arugula salad.
When buying packaged, pre-washed salad greens, I use them right from the bag or container. I don’t wash them again. You can put some paper towels in the store container to absorb the moisture as this helps the salad greens last longer.
For storing greens, I prefer to put paper towels in the bottom of a plastic or glass container then add some of the greens, another paper towel, the rest of the greens and then more paper towels.
One of the most popular vegetables right now is Brussels sprouts. When roasted, these tiny bitter cabbages become sweet and crispy. To roast, preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
Clean and slice the Brussels sprouts in half. (I like to use a glass pan lined with a silicone sheet or parchment paper.) Lightly drizzle the sliced Brussels sprouts with oil or an Italian salad dressing and a light sprinkle of salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes until crispy.
You can add toasted pecans and a sprinkle of your favorite shredded cheese. You can also add pieces of broccoli or cauliflower when roasting the Brussels sprouts.
Another way to enjoy Brussels sprouts is to shave them in your salads. An easy dressing to use is 2 Tbsp. oil, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp. honey and 1 tsp. of your favorite mustard. Mix together by shaking. You can also add your favorite herbs and spices.
We all need to work at eating healthy year-round. Incorporate vegetables and fruits into your meals by preparing them in different ways. Work at planning ahead when you need a snack and think about trying crunchy vegetables such as celery, carrots, cauliflower or peppers.
Here is to eating for your health!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.