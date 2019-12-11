GOSHEN — Roughly five years ago, Laurie Nathan and Bo Petersen returned to their native Cape Town, South Africa.
Among the mountain range, no electricity. No cellphone reception. Handwritten notes.
It was a two-week artistic sabbatical, a time for the South Bend-based couple to create. Nathan, an academic, mediator and playwright, and Petersen, an actor and director, began crafting “Lot’s Wife,” the retelling of an old story with a new perspective.
The play will debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Art House in Goshen, with a Saturday evening production and a Sunday matinee. Performances will be followed by a talkback session with the cast, writer, director and community members.
For Nathan, seeds of the play were sown some 20-odd years ago following the birth of the couple’s first child.
“It evoked a sense of awe of life that I hadn’t really experienced before and a sense of responsibility as a father,” Nathan said post-rehearsal last week, sitting near the pulpit of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in South Bend.
“And I started to wonder as I played the role of guardian, where I was imagining falsely that I was God. And that got me thinking about the idea of writing a play about God and the loss of God’s son.”
The production — presented as a radical feminist take on the Old Testament story — stars Laurisa LeSure in the title role, alongside Joe Russo as God, Jude Ash as the archangel Gabriel and Angel Reyes as the Israeli Minister of Defense.
“I think, ultimately, it’s a feminist piece,” Petersen explained. “I think if you don’t know anything about Lot’s wife, it’s not a problem. The piece is really about looking at toxic masculinity and how women, through the ages, have been the victims of it and taking over.”
“Lot’s Wife” is the first writer-director partnership for the couple, a tale beginning with Israeli invasion of Gaza, spanning back to Abraham’s knife at his son’s throat and moving “forward to the dramatic triumph of Lot’s wife and the sisters over the male deity and mortals that confined them to the fields, the kitchen and the bedroom,” the play statement reads.
“It’s proven to be a fantastic collaboration. We haven’t had one fight,” Nathan said. “Bo’s been quite tough in stripping words when I’m too verbose and I want to hang on to my beautiful words, and she says it’s too much. I usually bow to her judgement.
“… I think there are lots of different acts of creativity and production in a play. The first act of creativity is the playwright. The second is the director, together with their actors. The third is the audience, and fourth, the critics. I think they should all stay away from each other as separate. So my sense is, once I’ve finished writing the play, I’m handing it over to the director, whether my wife or not. And then it’s the director’s act of creativity. “
For theatergoers, Nathan, a professor of mediation at the University of Notre Dame, offers a warning — there is profanity and content which may be incongruent with some conservative Christian views.
“Because I’m an atheist, there’s no spiritual tension or dilemma,” Nathan said. “At the same time, I don’t want to offend people who are deeply religious. My aim is to tell a gripping story that moves the audience.”
Nathan’s story is carried by emotional peaks, power struggles, throttled dialogue and heightened reveals, propelled by the exchanges between Lot’s wife and God. During rehearsal, LeSure and Russo’s voices were lofted high into the church rafters, to be tailored this week to the roughly 50-seat black box theater at Art House.
“The work is so — it’s just an interesting piece,” Russo said. “It’s so thought-provoking, the way it looks at, like, Judeo-Christianity and its influence on patriarchy and how those two things are just undeniably, completely intertwined. That’s what I found really compelling about the piece. I went to Catholic school but I’ve never been religious, so I already had a lot of opinions about religion, about Judeo-Christianity, and this has shown a different light on it, which I wasn’t expecting.”
Primarily a comedic, musical actor, Russo was initially cast in the role of the defense minister. A last-minute casting change placed him in the co-starring role.
“It was a big challenge because I’ve pretty much had this role for two weeks now,” he said. “A lot of line learning, but more specifically, putting myself in a role that has a lot of gravity and weight to it, a role that is a character that we perceive to be older than myself at 27. A lot of different challenges coming along with that.”
Born into faith and a practicing Christian, actor and educator LeSure heads the drama program at St. Matthew Cathedral School and leads various other local youth theater groups.
“When you grow up and read the Bible out of Bible school and as an adult, I very much read it as a woman. It was kinda cool going back through with a woman’s perspective on things,” LeSure said.
“… As actors, we often strive to be able to connect with our characters as much as possible. We need to be able to believe the words that are coming out of our mouths, defend the words that are coming out of our mouths, and I believe I can very much do with this character. As a woman, as a Christian, it’s interesting. And at the same time, it is easily the most powerful and sexy I’ve felt onstage in my entire life.”
A stage reading of the play earlier this year at South Bend Civic Theatre yielded some walk-outs, attendees who may have anticipated a recap of the traditional plot.
Discussing his belief of art’s purpose, Nathan put simply his creative motivation.
“The aim,” he said, “is to either move your audience emotionally, provoke them intellectually — or both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.