GOSHEN — Despite plans to open to full capacity in August, The Window of Goshen, 223 S. Main St., has continued to serve its clientele through the hardships of the pandemic.
Kitchen administrator Crystal Marrufo said the soup kitchen and pantry serves 50 Meals on Wheels clients per day, and as many as 40 free clients, grab-and-go style, with hot, fresh lunches.
“They’ve told me it can get up to 100 people during the summers,” said Marrufo, who’s only been working with The Window since January.
Pandemic protocols have changed things at The Window, but they’re looking forward to getting back into the swing of their normal daily routine as they know what they do is needed.
“Sometimes this is the only fresh food that (our clients) will get in the day,” Marrufo said.
Even their food pantry has changed, with clients unable to come in and choose the items they want. Still, with 80-90 people coming to get presorted food boxes per day, the need is strong and the community supports the need.
“We live in a very, very generous community where people actually think about giving up five or six containers of meat rather than throwing it out,” said Tyler Klassen, director of Meals on Wheels and volunteer coordinator for The Window.
A single meal served at The Window takes 35 to 40 pounds of meat, 60 pounds of potatoes, and 60-70 pounds of other vegetables, and then there are fresh fruits, milk, and other assorted items to be distributed. In hot food items also, that’s 165 pounds of cooked food per day or 43,000 pounds per year.
Donations come into the soup kitchen daily, from local residents dropping off food after a family get-together, to businesses after a luncheon, to caterers who can’t give food away to their customers.
“We’ve had people donate leftover Nelson’s Chicken, which we then used to provide three or four meals where we didn’t have to pay for the meat, and that’s the most expensive part of a meal,” Marrufo said. “That means a lot because usually meat is one of the first things people cut out of their diets — it’s fresh vegetables, fruits or meat. For us to be able to give a chunk of meat is really important here.”
In the month of March alone, the pantry received a total of 30,987.9 pounds of food which was then divided up between various sectors of the organization’s food-based programming.
“Most every day we have fresh produce that we can cook,” Marrufo said. “I personally love going and seeing the donations and bringing it (into the kitchen) and using it all. For example, yesterday we had cases of green bell peppers and there were just so many. There’s no food pantry today, so we’re not going to get rid of that today, and so we made stuffed peppers and that’s what we served as our meal. And we were able to use the whole two boxes of peppers. We had some leftover rice we had from a haystack dinner. It works perfectly almost every single time. It’s a lot of ‘What do we have right now, and what can we turn it into?’, and I really enjoy that.
“Nothing is ever wasted,” she added. “I’m making enchilada casserole, and I’m going to use the leftover stuffed peppers, and I’m going to use these cabbage rolls, a lot of leftover stuff, turning it into something really nice.”
There’s also an “at-risk” section, where food donations that come in that won’t stay fresh very long are placed for those in need to come and take. Leftovers are also put in that “at-risk” section.
The Window is always looking for help, and this August, with the reopening of indoor facilities, they’ll have increased need.
They’re looking for help with food box preparation, facility cleaning, the clothing closet, and group work projects.
Contact The Window at 574-533-9680 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.