GOSHEN — The Window Inc. will host the Goshen Arts Tour from 4 to 8 p.m. today at The Window, 223 S. Main St.
The event is for anyone interested in browsing or bidding on artwork created by local artists, according to a news release from The Window officials.
Artists from Goshen Painter’s Guild, local art teachers, local art students and others were asked to paint donated windows for the organization.
There is now a large array of all kinds of creative pieces ready for auction, officials stated in the news release. An in-person and a virtual event will be held, with all proceeds from the event going toward providing daily services to meet the basic needs of anyone with a limited income at The Window. The Window offers a variety of programs, including a hot lunch, Meals on Wheels, a boxed lunch, a clothing closet, shower facilities, laundry, faxing, printing, referrals to other organizations and phone usage, according to the news release.
The Windows’ Goshen Art Tour is open to all, and attendees are asked to wear a mask and stay socially distanced inside the facility.
The Window Inc. is a non-profit, faith-based organization. On average, The Window serves up to 150 people a week, the news release stated.
For further information and to sign up for the Goshen Arts Tour at The Window, visit https://fb.me/e/19FM6qTbH.
