GOSHEN — The Window in Goshen provides services to individuals in the community with a limited income. This includes a food pantry, a clothing closet, Meals on Wheels, and provide hot lunches Monday through Friday.
Director of Development Susi Miller explained that the goal behind The Window is to help people meet their basic needs.
“We help ensure that people do not go hungry, have good clothing, and are well fed,” Miller said.
Miller shared that the holiday season is their busiest time of the year.
“We will help roughly 9,000 individuals throughout the holiday season,” she said. “As it gets colder and Christmas gets closer The Window also becomes a place where people can talk to each other and feel that there are people in their lives that care.”
With the holiday approaching quickly, she shared that the biggest needs they have are donations of food and volunteers in the food pantry.
“The biggest needs we have for the holiday season are simple,” Miller said. “We need more food; we need financial donations to help with the cost of running The Window and to be able to buy more food if the donations are not enough. And we need volunteers. We need people to commit to once a week helping us in the pantry. The shifts are two or three hours depending on the day of the week.”
Miller added that along with First Friday dinners in the next two months, there will also be an event in early January to raise money for The Window.
“The events that we have in the next two months are our First Friday dinners in December and January,” she said. “And we also have an Ice Bowl (disc golf in the snow) on Jan. 7.”
Miller finished by sharing how to become a volunteer with their organization this holiday season.
“Please come to the Window and fill out a volunteer application. We would love to have you on our team,” Miller said.
For more information, visit www.thewindowofgoshen.com or call 574-533-9680.