SYRACUSE — Hula down to Syracuse this week to participate in Fourth of July festivities, including Saturday on Lake Wawasee for the 62nd annual Wawasee Flotilla and Tuesday for the annual Wawasee Flotilla Road Race.
WAWASEE FLOTILLA
Starting at 11:30 a.m. in Syracuse, the luau-themed water parade will include 20 boats and 13 decorated piers. The flotilla should last around two hours, starting at Spink Condominiums and going counterclockwise around the lake.
Thousands of people are in attendance of the event each year, waving and cheering the floats on. The Wawasee Flotilla has been going on since 1961, with people coming from out of state for the parade. Participants of the flotilla can win awards from 17 categories, and each contributor is given a certificate for their participation.
The commodore award, or the overall best boat, is chosen by the commodore, and this year’s is Heather Harwood, the executive director of the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation. A judges’ boat will follow to give out the rest of the awards. The prizes are different for each category, but it ranges anywhere from money to plaques to items from Warsaw Cut Glass.
Tuttle was the commodore in 2019 when the theme was “Collegiate Spirit.” Each year, the theme is chosen by the flotilla committee. Tuttle said the “Luau on the Lake” theme was chosen because it was one they thought would be good for kids.
“The movie ‘Moana’ is very popular, so we try to do things that families can get into,” Tuttle said.
The themes aren’t decided until the winter, so Tuttle said they are open to ideas for next year. People can submit ideas to the Wawasee Flotilla Facebook page.
Tuttle enjoys the tradition of the flotilla and how it is something to look forward to every year. She said the parade brings people together, and it has done so for Deborah Webb, a member of the community and participant of the flotilla for 13 years.
Webb has won the commodore award six times, participating with Main Channel Marina and Women of Today in the past. This year though, she’ll be taking on the flotilla with another family. Last year, they did an on-shore entry for the first time, but she decided to return to the float life.
“It’s a lot more fun on the boat,” she said. “We have done it for so many years, and it’s just really fun to go around the lake, and everyone is cheering and waving.”
Despite starting a bit later than normal, Webb is excited for her float, which features iconic parts of a luau, to come together. Webb said they get everything ready in advance, but they don’t put it together until Saturday morning.
She said they all get up early on that Saturday, and once they’re done, they have a brunch before heading to Wawasee Spink. This way, no one will see their float beforehand, and they can be prepared in case of bad weather.
The flotilla holds a special place in Webb’s heart since she has been watching it for more than 30 years. She said the camaraderie of the flotilla is the best, and whether she wins or not, “it’s still fun regardless.”
ROAD RACE
The Wawasee Flotilla Road Race is returning for its 46th year in Syracuse on Tuesday. The races, which have the same theme as the water parade, will begin at 8 a.m. There are two races, a 3.3-mile run around Maxwelton Golf Club and an 8-mile run around Syracuse Lake.
Registering on the Fourth of July costs $30 per person, and day-of bags and shirts will be available while supplies last. The award ceremony for the 3.3-mile race will start at 9:15 a.m., and the ceremony for the 8-mile race will follow.
All walkers will receive a ribbon, but there will be awards for top male and female in each age group category from 40 and over to 60 and over. Then, the top three in categories below those age groups will receive an award. First place will win a blow up ship, second will receive a beach umbrella and third will get a beach towel.
Brian Shepherd, the director of the race, has won the race 14 times, starting in 1984. This will be his 31st race. Shepherd said it’s a tight-knit community, with about 200 to 300 people registered. He said it’s always a great race.
“This is just one way to celebrate being fit and getting out and being with people that are like minded and getting a run in before the Fourth begins,” he said.
To find more information on the Wawasee Flotilla and the Flotilla Road Race, go to wawaseeflotilla.com.