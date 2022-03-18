Every year about mid-March, I start getting a lot of calls about crabgrass control in lawns.
Crabgrass is a summer annual weed that germinates when soil temperatures are approximately 60º F for 3-5 days at the 1/4” level. It begins flowering and setting seed in July and dies with the first frost of fall.
It is unrealistic to expect a crabgrass free lawn. You cannot eradicate crabgrass (or any other pest for that matter); a few crabgrass plants in your lawn are acceptable.
The most effective way to control crabgrass is to create a dense, healthy turf through proper mowing, watering and fertilizing. A healthy turf will compete well with crabgrass and prevent it from establishing.
Mow your lawn at 3 inches in height. Mowing below this height will increase crabgrass populations. It is better to mow frequently so as not to remove more than 1/3 of the leaf blade at one time. This may mean mowing twice weekly in spring and every other week in summer.
Water your lawn deeply and infrequently. Daily, light irrigations promote shallow rooting, non-drought hardy turf, and encourage crabgrass. Many people do not have their irrigation systems set up properly. Water to wet the soil to the depth of rooting, and then do not water again until you see the first sign of drought stress. When drought stressed, turf will become bluish gray and footprints will remain in the turf after it is walked on.
Apply 2 to 4 pounds nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft each year to create a dense lawn and reduce crabgrass populations. Apply 60-100% of the nitrogen in two applications in Fall: one in September and one in November after the final mowing. Avoid applications of nitrogen in summer that increase crabgrass vigor.
Pre-emergent herbicides can prevent most crabgrass from germinating, but they are not perfect. These products must be applied prior to crabgrass emergence which could occur as early as April 20 in northern Indiana. Purdue research has shown that these herbicides can be applied as early as March 1 and still be effective all season. It is essential to apply these products early in spring prior to crabgrass germination.
For some reason, people are obsessed with putting down the preventer at the “best” time. If that is you, try the gddtracker.msu.edu website. Enter your zip code, and select Crabgrass PRE option to see when the timing is best. Please remember, this only works for lawns where the homeowner does the application. Lawn care companies should not be expected to put their products on at the exact “best” time for every customer. That is not possible.
Often, preemergence herbicides are combined with fertilizers as weed and feed products. I like to suggest people apply crabgrass products with no nitrogen, but if you cannot find those, purchase products with most of the nitrogen in slow-release forms such as methylene ureas or sulfur or polymer-coated ureas.
Avoid weed and feed products with mostly quick release nitrogen (often labelled water soluble) such as urea or ammoniacal nitrogen. Do not use preemergence herbicides on new seedlings or before seeding an area. To be most effective, these products need to be watered-in after application. Refer to the label for specific instructions of each product.
Purdue has many publications on lawn care at https://turf.purdue.edu/homeowner-publications/.
