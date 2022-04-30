ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art will present a new exhibit, “Recycle, Repurpose, Re-imagine: The Poetry of the Found Object.” This exhibit is on display through July 10.
This exhibit features the work of 10 living artists from Indiana and Michigan. It includes more than 80 artworks in assemblage, collage, mixed media and found object methodology. Some of the major themes of the exhibit use ideas of process and transformation with materials found in the real world to make poetic associations that are also personal journeys of discovery.
The artists included in this exhibit are Heidi Bailey, Warsaw; Karen Bondarchuk, Kalamazoo; Doug Calisch, Crawfordsville; David Dodd Lee, Osceola; Todd Hoover, South Bend; Justin Johnson, Fort Wayne; Bonnie Rock, Plymouth; Marcia Sindone, LaPorte; Kathy Zienty, Goshen; and Bonnie Zimmer, Rensselaer.
This benchmark exhibit presented in conjunction with the museum’s 43rd Anniversary Celebration in May also marks the 100th anniversary of the building. The building formerly occupied by the St. Joseph Valley Bank is now home to the Midwest Museum of American Art. The building itself is a found object because it was slated for demolition.
Also included in this celebration is a small spotlight exhibit titled “The Reading Room: An Informational Installation Celebrating More than 40 Years of MMAA History.” This spotlight exhibit focuses on 40-plus years of media coverage. MMAA librarian Susie Lehman undertook this three-and-a-half-year project.
This exhibit is sponsored by the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Admission to the Midwest Museum of American Art is $10 per adult visitor, $6 for people ages 8-12, $8 for people ages 13-18, and $8 for college students with identification.
The Midwest Museum of American Art is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1–4 p.m.
