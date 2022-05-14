NEW PARIS — The long-running People’s Convoy made a quick stop in New Paris over the weekend, where a rally was hosted at the Polk Auction Company on Ind. 15 Saturday afternoon.
Launched in California in February of this year, The People’s Convoy describes itself as a peaceful and unified transcontinental movement promoting a message of freedom and unity. The convoy has been stopping at various locations across the country as it makes its way to Washington D.C.
The group’s mission statement, as listed on their Facebook page, is as follows:
“Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of The United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more-so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers instructions, The Constitution.”
Kim Mendenhall, of Cortez, Colorado, was included among the attendees at Saturday’s rally, and describes herself as rather new to the convoy group.
“We’re brand new here," Mendenhall said. "We just caught up with them last night, but we have been following the live-streamers. It’s mainly about keeping our freedoms, and our constitutional rights — our freedom to choose for ourselves. I mean, you see the way the country’s going, so I think it’s past time that we stand up and fight for our rights, or we’re going to lose them.”
While admittedly new to the convoy experience, Mendenhall said she’s excited by what she’s seen so far.
“It’s great — I mean, it’s really encouraging,” Mendenhall said. “It really gives me hope for the future. I would like to see a whole lot more, and I wish there was more that we could do with The People’s Convoy. But we live in Colorado, and I know that everybody has to make their sacrifices. Who knows, we may end up going home and then coming back out, depending on what happens in D.C., and how long they stay there.”
To learn more about The People’s Convoy visit www.thepeoplesconvoy.org.