You have likely heard the saying, “It is not what you know but who you know.” When it comes to eternal life, this statement is certainly true.
Jesus asked his disciples the most penetrating question ever asked, “Who do you say that I am?” (Matthew 16:15). Peter responded, “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.” Jesus commended Peter’s response with these words, “Blessed are you Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my father in heaven.”
What one believes about Donald Trump, Jackie Robinson, Elvis Presley, or any other personality has little significance upon one’s life. How you respond to the person of Jesus Christ impacts your life for now and for eternity.
Paul, the apostle, describes the person and work of Jesus Christ in Colossians 1:15-23. In this passage the importance of his person and work is clearly declared. He is the preeminent person and his work is a preeminent work. Preeminent means “to be first” or “to hold first place.”
First we see the preeminent person of Christ (Colossians 1:15-19). In relation to the Father, Jesus is the “image of the invisible God” (1:15). We get our word “icon” from the Greek word used for image. It means exact copy. While all people are created in the image of God, Jesus is the exact image of God. When Philip asked Jesus to “show us the father and it is enough for us,” Jesus replied, “He who has seen me has seen the father” (John 14:8-9).
In relation to creation, Jesus is the “firstborn over all creation” (Colossians 1:15). “Firstborn” can mean “born first,” but in many contexts, including this one, it means “right of inheritance” and is a statement of his position or status. Because Jesus created everything and he himself is uncreated, he has the right to preeminence.
There are eight “alls” and one “everything” in Colossians 1:15-23 (see if you can count them). This clearly states that Jesus’ realm of preeminence includes all creation both visible and invisible. Nothing is excluded from his creative power except God himself.
In relation to the church, Jesus is “head of the church” (Colossians 1:18). Jesus is currently building his church. The church is composed of everyone who is born again, having placed their trust in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. The church is not a building, but a people. We are “living stones” making up a temple for the living God (1 Peter 2:5). All believers compose the body of which He is the head. Just as the head gives direction to the body, so Christ is the preeminent one who leads his church.
Secondly the focus then shifts from the person of Christ to the preeminent work of Christ in Colossians 1:20-23 showing us three aspects of reconciliation. To reconcile means to exchange hostility for friendship. It restores the relationship that is broken. Note this, God is not reconciled. Why? Because God never went astray, we did. God must be propitiated (His wrath must be satisfied), but man needs to be reconciled to God.
The how of reconciliation is found in Colossians 1:20. How did Jesus reconcile man to God? How did Jesus satisfy the wrath of God? He accomplished both “through the blood of His cross.” Jesus drank the cup of God’s wrath so that we would not have to. “He became sin for us that we might become the righteousness of God in him” (2 Corinthians 5:21).
The who of reconciliation is found in Colossians 1:21-22. Three expressions sum up the human condition prior to salvation: alienated, hostile in mind, and engaged in evil deeds. Isaiah expressed it poetically, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way” (Isaiah 53:6). This is a dark picture, but the following verse brings hope, “yet he has now reconciled you in his fleshly body through death, in order to present you before him holy and blameless and beyond reproach” (1:21). Three expressions now contrast the three prior descriptions. Because of the preeminent work of Christ, we who receive his salvation are transformed in our position, in our thinking, and in our actions (1:22).
Finally the proof of reconciliation is found in Colossians 1:23. Those who continue in the faith prove that their salvation is genuine. Those who abandon their faith prove that they never truly belonged to Christ. Those who are genuinely saved will continue as Philippians 1:6 teaches, “Faithful is He who began a good work in you who also will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.” This passage warns us to make our calling and election sure. We must examine our own hearts to ensure that we are genuinely born again.
Dear reader, Christ is preeminent both in his person and in his work. The question for you is this: Have you given him first place in your life? Have you recognized his person and work? Have you received his gracious offer of salvation? What keeps you from trusting him today? As a missionary martyr Jim Elliot once said, “He is no fool who gives up what he cannot keep, in order to gain what he cannot lose.”
