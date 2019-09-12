The year was 1957. It took place in my birth city of Detroit, Michigan, but I was still three years from being born. Dwight Eisenhower was president and gas was 31 cents per gallon. A woman named Margaret “Margie” worked in the Book Tower in the downtown, and that’s where her purse was stolen. Evidently, she went across the hall and then came back to get a cigarette and her purse was gone.
Margie and her husband Joe and their three children went on with their lives, eventually moving to Ann Arbor, forgetting all about the purse. Until now.
A construction worker was up on a lift, sawing the ceiling down in pieces, and the purse just happened to fall into the basket below. The worker brought it home and his wife made it her mission to find Margie in order to return it. She posted it on Facebook, and eventually Margie’s son David responded.
Upon checking the contents, he knew it was his mother’s. It was filled with old photos of family members, old combs, lipsticks, handkerchief, keys and various things that could only belong to her. One of those photos was a picture of her father, which ended up being the only picture she had of him — now back in her hands.
All of this happened at the perfect time, as Margie had just recently moved into an assisted living facility and had scaled back on many of her possessions. She reflected that the money stolen from the purse didn’t come close to comparing to the memories that were returned to her.
All of this got me to thinking about my baptism. Strange, huh? It’s because I was born and baptized in 1960, very close to the time this purse was stolen. I still have my baptismal certificate, which acts sort of like those photos of Margie’s. The memory of what I was given that day is returned to me every time I look at it or even just think about it. And now, as a pastor myself, I have the privilege of performing those baptisms, which is one of the most joyful parts of my vocation.
Every time I pour water on another child or adult, it takes me back to remembering my baptism. Not remembering the moment — I was too young for that — but remembering the gift I was given then. It was the gift of life. Eternal life. As Peter tells us in his first letter, “Baptism now saves you!” He’s comparing Baptism to the waters of the flood through which Noah and his family were once saved. He’s also telling us how that flood — worldwide in its scope — was only an example of the even greater event of baptism. Just think about that for a moment: A catastrophic worldwide devastating flood was sent as a mere example. The real thing being much more powerful and meaningful.
The material things in life — represented by Margie’s stolen money — are not what is going to matter in the end. When you open up your “purse,” it’s that certificate or memory of what’s stored in our hearts and minds that matters; the knowledge of the greatest free gift known to man, given by God because of Jesus, via the Holy Spirit, by means of the miracle of baptism.
If you or your loved ones haven’t been baptized, please look into it immediately. Give me a call if you wish. Let me fill you in on the remarkable gifts in baptism. The Bible says “Whoever believes and is baptized shall be saved,” (Mark 16:16). That belief can either be given to you as a child through baptism, which is then nurtured and kept alive through God’s Word. Or that belief can be given to you through God’s Word, which will then lead to your desire to be baptized and then kept in that faith through God’s Holy Word. Either way, it’s necessary that you receive this wonderful gift as soon as possible. May God lead you to himself through this wonderful gift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.