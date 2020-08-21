SHIPSHEWANA — James Rubley knows the secrets of the old ways, and he is sharing them with anyone willing to learn.
The local blacksmith teaches the traditional way of blacksmithing as it was done from 1800 to 1850.
Rubley said he travels the nation assisting museums with creating accurate workshops.
“A museum in Tennessee wanted a blacksmith shop specifically in reference to the War of 1812 and hired me to set it up within that specific structure; the way the shop was built, how it was built, why it was built, and then teach the blacksmiths how they would’ve worked with the knowledge they would’ve had portent to the war of 1812,” Rubley said. “That’s what I do all over the country, which I am very proud of.”
Rubley’s shop is a 100% traditional blacksmith shop, he said, and those who come to him to learn blacksmithing are taught the craft with the tools of that period.
Mark Yoder, who is one of Rubley’s students, said he has learned more than just how to make items.
“One thing I learned working with Mr. Rubley is that it is a lot more about the history and method of manufacturing knives,” Yoder said. “So you may spend a lot more time discussing the reasons behind manufacturing than you will actually smithing sometimes.”
