In 2019, the city of Goshen launched its Urban Tree Canopy Goal. The canopy goal will double the percentage of the city that receives tree shade from 22% (most recently measured in 2012) to 45%, by 2045. There are some important reasons for setting and working toward this goal; I know I’ve written about these reasons before, but its good to briefly restate them since this canopy goal will be a central focus of the new Department of Environmental Resilience.
Raw economics is one clear reason we need to double our tree canopy. Our public tree inventory of more than 14,000 trees calculated the benefit value of these trees at $1.46 million last year. The benefits include more than $409,000 in avoided energy costs and consumption, $438,000 in avoided stormwater costs, $105,000 in air quality and greenhouse gas conservation, and more than $500,000 in property value benefits.
These numbers point to the human sociological and physiological health value of trees in our city. Trees are large filters, removing pollutants from our air and water, and sequestering carbon dioxide. By keeping our neighborhoods cool in the warm summer months, they can reduce susceptibility to a host of health problems, from asthma to heat stroke. Furthermore, trees positively affect the ways that we deal with stress and depression; they help us to sleep better; and they create settings that encourage social interaction.
Maybe most importantly, trees are just about the best way for us to prepare for a changing climate. There is no technology that can sequester as much carbon dioxide, provide as much ambient cooling, anchor so much biodiversity, absorb so much urban abuse, function for multiple decades with minimal maintenance, and generate so few emissions as trees. No technology comes close; no technology is on the horizon of close. If we’re not willing to feature and take advantage of trees — the lowest hanging of low hanging fruit, the cheapest of all solutions — any of our other efforts to reconcile with climate change will become that much more difficult and expensive.
It is true that trees come with some cost to the city. Last year, we spent $476,000 on maintenance, work hours, planting, and cleanup associated with trees. The cost will go up as we add more trees. But so will the benefits. And as last year’s numbers show, we received more than $3 in benefits for every $1 spent. The single largest chunk of last year’s expense is from the street department’s dedicated work of cleaning up tree debris and leaves: more than $213,000. While the city incurred the cost of this clean up, I am certain that a significant portion of these leaves and branches came from trees that are not in the public tree inventory (trees in back and side yards), and whose benefits have not been calculated. In other words, our current numbers show all the cost, but are clearly not showing all the benefit. The point is, the return on trees is well worth the investment — now and in the future.
So here are two ideas about our Canopy Goal that I would like to propose as necessary to our success, and which I would like to open for discussion.
1. We need to deepen and enrich our identity as the Maple City. I think we need to understand better where this identity comes from, why it was adopted more than 100 years ago, what it tells us about who we are, and what it might mean to more fully embrace this identity at the beginning of the 21st century. Maple trees (silver maple, red maple, sugar maple) are native to Goshen, and some of them probably contain genetic material that has been a living part of our landscape for thousands of years. Our trees are both real and symbolic embodiments of what common good looks like: organisms knowingly and unknowingly sustaining each other. How can we become better stewards of our common good by exploring our identity as the Maple City?
2. We should prioritize trees as essential to all development. This means that trees are not an afterthought, but a forethought. Trees should be given equal weight when we consider the infrastructural needs of development, such as energy, water and sewer, and traffic access. This would mean that trees are provided adequate care, and soil quality and quantity to live long, mature lives, and that the larger the tree, the better. Trees which are larger at maturity provide more benefits, do more good, and last longer generally than trees that are smaller at maturity. What would it mean to grow our urban forest at the same time that we grow our city?
I’d love to have some thoughtful conversation around these ideas.
Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley is Goshen’s urban forester. He can be reached at aaronkingsley@maplenet.net or at 537-0986
