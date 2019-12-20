There were a couple of trolls living in a falling-down garage. It was almost Christmas, and they got an itch to have a good time like everyone else.
“Dunce!” said Dense.
“Yeah, Dense,” said Dunce.
“We need a Christmas tree,” said Dense.
“Alright,” said Dunce. They went next door, and cut down the neighbor’s spruce tree and dragged it back to the garage. Dense stood it up in the corner. It looked pretty. For about as long as it took Dunce to cough. Then it fell over, into the fire, and burned up in a roar of flames.
“Too many branches,” said Dunce. They went down the alley a little way, and cut down a telephone pole, and hauled it back home. Dense stood it up in the corner. It stood there for about two oniony breaths. Then it crashed down into the fire, and burned up in a cloud of tarry smoke.
“Too skinny,” said Dense. They went out and rambled around, and came back with a refrigerator box. They put it in the corner. It stood there long enough for Dunce to burp. Then it fell into the fire and burned up, along with the refrigerator inside it.
“Too square,” said Dunce. Out they went again. They found a bicycle laying in the yard. Dense rode it back; sort of rode it back. Trolls ride bikes the way alligators fly on a trapeze. Dunce stood the bicycle up in the corner. It teetered there long enough for Dense to scratch his backside. Then it fell into the fire and burned up.
“Too round,” said Dense. They went for a walk. The car dealer had a big inflatable gorilla wearing a Santa hat. They ran all the way back to the garage with it, and stuffed and squeezed it inside. Dense stood it up in the corner. It stayed there. They hung some lights on the Santa gorilla. They stood back. And then it fell into the fire and burned up with a loud bang.
“Too loud!” shouted Dunce. Dunce was getting mad.
They didn’t give up. They kept trying. They tried an old mattress. It fell into the fire and burned up. They tried a stack of tires. They fell over into the fire and burned up. They tried a restaurant sign. Fell over and burned up. They tried a roll of carpet. Fell and burned up. A ladder. Fell and burned. Big screen TV, fell and burned. They tried a car door, a stuffed swordfish, a lawnmower, a chest of drawers, a bucket of plastic flowers, and Sweet Chester’s best pair of overalls. They tried everything; it all fell over and burned up.
Dense rubbed his eyes and sighed heavily.
“Wait a minute,” said Dunce. “Wait a minute, wait a minute,” Dunce’s lips puckered, the way they did when Dunce was really thinking hard. “What if ... ok, what if we were to … put out the fire … ?”
“Hmm,” grunted Dense.
“You know, like, before we set the tree up … ?” Dunce suggested. Dense began to nod slowly and said, “Maybe. Maybe that’s the secret to Christmas trees.” So they spat on the fire till it went out. And then sat on it to make sure. That’s just the way trolls do. Don’t ask why.
They went out to find the perfect Christmas tree. They found a bright pink, plastic one, trimmed with neon pink tinsel. Don’t ask where. They brought it home and put it in the corner. Dunce checked to make sure the fire was out. It was. They held their breath and gazed. The tree looked like a spangly flamingo. “Ho ho ho,” Dense chuckled gleefully.
Then the tree fell over. And it burned up. Don’t ask how.
Dump and Dense were so mad and so sad that they pulled each other’s hair. They howled and they cried. Finally they laid down on the cold floor and fell asleep with tears in their eyes.
While Dunce and Dense were sleeping unhappily, a meteorite came shooting across the sky. It broke apart. A piece of it hurtled toward a nearby church. There was a large angel decoration perched right on top of it. The chunk of space junk knocked the angel off. It did a nice little somersault and landed feet-first on a trampoline. It shot back up into the night sky, over several houses. It came down again on some electrical lines, and catapulted up again with a shower of sparks.
The angel thundered through the garage roof and landed in the corner.
Dunce and Dense jumped up. “What is that?” shouted Dense.
The angel wobbled, then it wavered, then it weaved. Then it fell over. And both the wings broke off.
But it didn’t burn up. “It’s our Christmas tree!” cried Dunce. Dense lifted it up and hugged it.
Dunce and Dense hooted and hollered and barked for joy. “Merry Christmas!” they yelled and slapped each other on the back. “Merry Christmas!”
The trolls leaned the Christmas tree angel in the corner. And though it tottered once or twice, it never fell over again.
