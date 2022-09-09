On Thursday night, I spent three quarters of the NFL season opening game conducting some impromptu research. I was curious about the advertisements during the game, particularly because these games draw such a massive TV audience (The 2021 season opener had 26 million viewers according to NBC).
I was wondering about messages related to the natural world in advertisements. I considered a number of different ways to measure this, but most of them felt too subjective. In the end, I settled on two criteria which seemed easily measured and objective, and one which is more subjective. The objective criteria were these: 1) does the advertisement include images of real and natural landscapes (oceans, rivers, forests, plains, mountains, etc., including naturally occurring fauna); 2) does the advertisement include real images of urban greenspace (parks, trees, yards, etc., including naturally occurring fauna). The more subjective criterium was: does the advertisement use the natural world as a selling point for its product. I certainly recognize that one person may see a selling point where another sees only background, but I thought it would be interesting — if only for myself — to pay attention to this.
So here is what I noticed (along with some help from my kids) during the first three quarters of the game which I watched, including halftime. There were a total of 84 ads run during this portion of the programing (That was kind of astonishing to me — I had never imagined that I was seeing that much advertising during a game). And here is how the advertisements met my research criteria: 39 of them (46%) met none of the criteria (no natural landscape, no urban greenspace, no use of nature as a selling point); 30 ads (36%) included imagery of urban greenspace; 21 ads (25%) included imagery of natural landscapes; two ads (2%) seemed to use the natural world as a selling point; and eight ads (9.5%) included two of the three different criteria.
I broke the ads down a bit further to see whether certain kinds of products included more or less imagery of the natural world. The largest category of ads were for other TV shows or products (19 ads); 12 of them contained no natural imagery at all. Food and alcohol were next (17 ads), and 11 contained no imagery. Phone ads followed (10); seven contained no natural imagery. There were seven vehicle ads, all of which contained some kind of natural imagery, three containing two kinds of imagery. Betting ads (six) rounded out the top five categories of ads, and four contained no natural imagery.
What does this mean? First off, I completely get it that this is an incredibly small sample size of data, and a very unscientific kind of research. So, I know that it’s more than a little rich to imagine that my number-crunching is terribly meaningful. It would be interesting to conduct this kind of survey across multiple football games, over the entire season. It would be more interesting to conduct it over different kinds of programming (different sports, dramas, sit-coms, talk shows, game shows, singing competitions, news, etc.), and over different times of the day or night. That kind of research might lean toward something meaningful.
My data, small as it is, does show an interesting trend in the way that vehicle ads include natural imagery. As noted, these were the only ads that showed natural imagery 100% of the time, and they were the only ones which — in my estimation — used nature as a selling point (two Toyota adds that seem to imply their vehicles give access to some very beautiful wilderness scenery). We’ve all seen those kinds of ads before, and obviously vehicles operate primarily in the outdoors, so maybe it makes sense that this kind of imagery would occur. I think there is a very strange disconnect, however, in the notion of driving all over the wilderness in order to enjoy it.
I think the large minority of ads that don’t contain any natural imagery is noteworthy. In our consumer culture and consumer-driven economy, ads are kind of the authoritative, holy text that tells us how to behave, what is valuable, and what is desirable. When something doesn’t show up in advertising, that means something. Of course, ads are also reflective of who we are — not just aspirational — and in that light, tell us a lot about our relationship to the natural world. By my ad data, a lot of the time we don’t see the natural world at all; when we see it, its passive and in passing; and the very few times we actually interact with the natural world, its far away, and it costs a lot of money to get there.