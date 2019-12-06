In my last column, I wrote about resilience and grace, and suggested they interplay with each other. I’d like to explore this idea some more since resilience is a word that has increasing cache in our era of environmental and climate crises.
It makes sense; more and more of us understand that climates and ecosystems, which have sustained us for centuries and longer, are changing rapidly with known and unknown consequences. We need adaptive strategies; we need to be resilient. My sense is that far too often we carelessly use the word “resilient” with the intention or assumption that it means “everything will go on as normal” or “as it always has” as long as we are resilient. I think this is a mistake.
Change shapes resilience and resilience results in change. I think that if change is not a part of the equation, then resilience is not a part of the equation either. I suppose it’s true the larger the pressures for change, the larger the resilient capacities need to be, but regardless of quality or quantity of change, absent one, absent the other. And this is where I suspect grace enters the conversation, if for no other reason than the fact that change is difficult for us.
Resilience is going to mean broadening the scope of our economy to include some things we haven’t before, and then re-evaluating some things we have become used to. I don’t know how we’re going to do this as a species — as a culture, as a nation, as a relatively small Midwestern community — unless we somehow agree that grace will be our guiding light.
In my mind, grace makes sense in this context because, like resilience, grace is a quality that absorbs difficulty, difference, affront, disruption, even disaster. Like resilience, grace is able to rely on the deepest strengths, accepting that some qualities will be winnowed and pruned, and that though some aspects must be changed, the life-giving core will remain intact and thriving.
I don’t want to over-emphasize the religious connotations. Neither do I want to shy away from them. Grace and resilience are not the property of religion yet, at the same time, grace and resilience have power in our culture because of the way they direct our focus toward that which is larger than we are, and which is best about us. Each and every one of us likely has a unique idea of just what is best about our communities and what we need to focus our resilient efforts on.
This is precisely why we must put grace at the forefront: without it we will be unable to listen to each other, unable to recognize when compromise is needed, unable to appreciate that letting some things go will actually make us stronger. Without a doubt there is a spiritual component to this task.
Conversations about resilience take the form of actual dialogue between people on this very topic. But they also happen in more subtle ways as well. This past Sunday evening, my family and I spent more than two hours in Ignition Garage at the “Tis the Season” fundraiser for The Window, watching all kinds of amazing performers from Goshen.
Essentially, this was a demonstration of what many Goshen residents might consider elemental to our community: caring for each other, and beauty. A week and a half ago, a bunch of volunteers from Goshen got together with folks from the Enterprise Foundation to begin planting our community orchard at Abshire Park. In less than an hour-and-a-half, we planted 60 trees — paw paws, pecans, serviceberries, apples, hazelnuts, persimmons, chestnuts, and more. That was also a kind of conversation about resilience — about the most important aspects of our character — and about grace, both receiving and extending it.
Becoming a resilient community means becoming a gracious community. It is a process — one which we’ve been working on for a long, long time, and one which we will continue to refine. What’s different now is that we, like many other communities across the nation and around the world, are naming resilience as something to pay attention to. Naming it as something to comprehend, treasure and nurture.
An important part of this naming work is to identify the core qualities of our character — the qualities that sustain us; and if grace is linked to resilience, then I would submit that grace ought to be one of those core qualities, one of the characteristics which help us individually and communally to prepare and adapt our economies and our expectations.
A resilient environment, a resilient ecology, a resilient economy. These things are intertwined. Only the opposite of grace can chisel them apart, leaving them increasingly fragile and fragmented. Through the practice of grace, we appreciate their true, live, interlocking natures. We become resilient when we put grace at our center.
