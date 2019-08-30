EDITOR’S NOTE: Columnist Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, Goshen’s city forester, would be one of the employees of the new city department he writes about.
Sustainability proposals often start with an appeal to future generations and great grandchildren. While that may be a part of our value frame, it’s not the main reason behind the proposed Department of Environmental Resilience. The focus is on resilience, which definitely requires long-term thinking, but also has much more to say about the present and how this department can help us proactively address immediate challenges and opportunities today.
As recent 500-year flooding has shown us, the past is not always an adequate predictor of what to expect for the present. This department will have as much to do with the well-being of ourselves and our children now as it will with generations to come.
We have an opportunity to lead. Goshen has a long history of innovation, enterprise and cooperation. We have a can-do attitude which pervades our community, from schools to industry, from churches to neighborhoods. The opportunity is to showcase the best of who we are — the common goodness of who we are — by demonstrating how a focus on environmental health is integral to a healthy economy and community. We can do this not with regulation, but with collaboration — talking with each other, exploring ideas, investigating techniques, encouraging curiosity and invention, implementing smart strategies.
The Goshen Environmental Perspectives Assessment (2017), which surveyed a cross-section of our community, showed that while we may have different reasons or different approaches, our goals with respect to the environment are very much aligned. Our natural resources and history of successful initiatives — from bike trails, to combined sewer overflows, to brownfield success — are indeed a source of pride.
The Youth Environmental Resolution, which was passed in April of this year — crafted and presented to the City Council by high school students — asks us to directly consider them and the future health of our environment by: 1) creating and implementing a climate action plan by 2021; 2) working toward carbon neutrality by 2035; 3) achieving an urban forest canopy goal of 45% by 2045; and 4) “work[ing] to ensure all voices are included in the long-term sustainability planning process.”
The city government has an increasing environment-sensitive workload: from urban forest management to stormwater coordination; from facility efficiency to emissions measurement; from fuel economy to floodplain efficacy; from LED light bulbs to bike and pedestrian routes; from park maintenance to ecosystem education; from traffic flow to brownfield remediation; from caulking around windows to leaf pick-up. Increasing environmental awareness effects each department differently.
Obviously, there is way more here than any one department can manage alone; the proposal is not that the new department sweep up all these tasks and take them all on. The proposal is that a new department, whose core mission is long-term environmental and economic vibrancy, can take on some of these tasks, can strategize and support some of these tasks, and can be a space where new related environmental tasks can incubate and figure out the best solutions.
By empowering a department to focus on the foundational relationship between environmental and economic health, the city government can position itself for greater efficiency, greater dollar savings, greenhouse gas emission reductions, and resilience in the face of disruption.
This new Department of Environmental Resilience would be organized around four main programs: forestry, environmental education, data collection and research, and energy efficiency support. Urban forestry work will be a central program of the department. Our urban forest is in many ways an embodiment of the department’s long-view core mission — its greatest potential value requires a multi-generational commitment to maintenance, planting, land use, and research.
Environmental education will be designed around the premise that learning about the goodness and the value of our place — our ecosystem — is one of the best ways to help us make short-term and long-term decisions about our environment and our economy.
We will focus on grade-school children initially, but work toward programs that encompass older children and adults. Stormwater and our floodplains will be an important aspect of environmental education.
Data collection and research programs will help us to understand and optimize our ecosystem (water, forests, soil, floodplains, air) to protect and bolster our economy. This includes updating/creating our public tree inventory, urban tree canopy assessment, greenhouse gas emissions inventory, stormwater vulnerability assessment and other tools for measuring the value of our ecosystem infrastructure. And an energy-efficiency program will help our city government set and work toward goals whose benefits are both fiscal and environmental, now and far into the future, and come to us in the form of reduced spending and reduced emissions.
Goshen is worth this kind of work, this kind of effort. It’s important for our community to say so clearly by taking this step.
