There is an enormous red oak tree at Walnut Park on north Fifth Street. When you go to see it, stand back away from it at first to try to get an idea of its size. Then go in under it, right to the trunk.
Lean in and touch it with both hands, put your fingers into the deep, rough furls of its bark. Or step up onto the large buttress roots that anchor it to the earth, and imagine the strength required to hold this tree upright.
Even this close it’s hard to appreciate the tree’s size: it’s tall, yes, and it would take five or six people holding hands to circle the trunk. But what communicates its size best, to me, is its spread — its limbs open up, side to side, wider than it is tall, and several of those limbs are the size of entire trees growing nearby.
A couple tree experts in the area have independently estimated the tree’s age at approximately 200 years. That puts its germination back before the founding of Goshen. It may have witnessed the last Potawatomi residents of this area before they were forcibly removed to make way for European settlers.
Of course, it probably would not have been a remarkable tree in any special way at that time, just another sapling in the oak and hickory high-ground above the river flats.
My guess is that over the first 50 years of its life, it lived in fairly close company with other trees in a semi-forested to forested setting. Its possible that after the Potawatomi were removed, the forest crowded in closer to this tree for a time, in the absence of regular forest thinning. By the time the land was cleared for small-scale farming or to plat some of the early Goshen homes, the tree would have focused much of its growth upward, which is why the first horizontal branches are 20-25 feet off the ground today. Surely there would have been lower branches, but in the forest shade, they would have become superfluous quickly, and the tree would have favored the more productive branches higher above.
When this tree was 100 years old — approximately 100 years ago — it would have been an impressive tree. It would have been as tall as it is now, maybe somewhat taller, since some branches have been lost over the decades. Its trunk would have been straight and stout, though likely only a little more than half the current girth.
My guess is its height was still considerably more than its spread 100 years ago. The major limbs would have indicated the reach that was potential but, at that point, it was just settling into maturity.
Though I don’t know, I imagine that most of the surrounding land would have long since been cleared and, by that time, the town of Goshen had crept up around the tree.
Why it wasn’t cut down is hard for me to guess. It must have been pleasing to the people in the neighborhood in various ways, served their needs for a meeting place maybe.
I think it must have been beautiful. Maybe there were stories about it, lore and legends, somebody’s first kiss, somebody’s grandpa who climbed up it to get away from a rabid skunk. I wonder if anybody had an inkling the tree would still be standing another 100 years later, or if they could conceive what it would look like.
Seven autumns ago we gathered about 100 acorns from the tree. We direct seeded them into the soil at the city nursery. The following spring nearly half of them germinated. Over the course of the next two years, the number of seedlings which survived was slowly whittled down to 24 due to rabbits and other natural causes. We moved those 24 trees into better spacing in the nursery, then watered, protected and pruned them carefully.
Since then, nearly all of those offspring of the large red oak at Walnut Park have been transplanted around the city. Some are street trees in front of homes, some are in parks, some are in front of city and county buildings.
This week, we dug the last one from the nursery. It is 2 inches in diameter just above the ground, and nearly 9 feet tall. In the next week it will be planted on the north side of the county courthouse. Who knows how long it will grow there? Hopefully it will thrive, and live another 200 years. Hopefully, its parent has more years than we can imagine, as well.
