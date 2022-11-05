I’ve been thinking about why voting matters to me.
The essential reason has to do with notions of community, and the ways that we work together. Voting is one of the critical ways that we tell the story of who we are, especially inasmuch as it reflects and prescribes our willingness to cooperate. Elections are moments when we give attention to such things as “the past” and “the future” and “failure” and “success”, often with gross hyperbole. Pandering and fear-mongering aside, voting is a moment in time where we actually say collectively what is important to us.
An increasing obsession with winning versus losing has seriously distracted us from the greatest value of voting: participation. So I’m not going to campaign for any slate of candidates here, based on their professed platforms or ideals. Rather, I want to describe one of the qualities that I look for in a candidate, a quality that motivates my vote.
I am looking at the ways in which a candidate relates to time. Specifically, how they ascribe meaning to the past, the present and the future. The old saw is that elections are referendums on the past. While this is true to an extent, most of us also recognize the futility in constantly seeking to tear down whatever was done in the preceding election term by whoever was in power.
So I’m listening for candidates who understand history – whether its two years ago, or two hundred years ago – not as an fixed destination, but as a journey that is always unfolding in unexpected ways and revealing new realities about who we are. I want to vote for people who are humble enough to learn from the past, brave enough to act in the present, and empathetic enough to open the future for unknown others.
I’m looking for a candidate who sees the urgency of the present – sees that there are needs to be met today – and who doggedly works for long-lasting solutions. Long-lasting solutions are not always popular or fast, but they are sustainable, they exist in real time, and they do not disappear with the turning of technologies or the souring of economies.
Long-lasting solutions usually become the cornerstone of economies. Our election cycles make it very difficult for long-term solutions to play out, especially because of the adversarial relationship we have with our history, always trying to make it prove that we are right. If we were to see our history as a coach, offering us the chance to grow and explore and understand mistakes, I wonder if we might be more comfortable recognizing when our history proves us wrong.
Consequently, we would be much more tolerant of compromise, of elected officials who change their minds, and who seek long-term solutions instead of quick-fix soundbites tailored to the 2-year, 4-year, 6-year cycle. I’m looking for a candidate with a long-view.
Climate change is the lens through which I look for candidates. Much of my work requires that I listen closely to the science and scientists, all around the world, who are uncovering the truth of climate change daily. Much of my work requires that I pay attention to the impacts of climate change that are manifesting here in Goshen: a slowly increasing trickle of invasive species, a slowly increasing change in the timing of natural patterns.
I see many of todays hot-button issues (reproductive rights, inflation, immigration, health care) contributing to and exacerbated by climate change. Elections, including the one next week, have a unique ability to help us appreciate the time sensitive nature of climate change.
So I look for candidates who are willing to read our history deeply, to understand the human causes of climate change, and who face the present and future challenges with clear eyes and a generous heart. I say generous heart because while the temptation is to turn inward and circle the wagons, climate change will be gentlest to those who cooperate, compromise and share.
I’m thinking about history, the present, and the future as I vote. We are certainly products of the past, reflecting the past and informed by it. But we’re not like the moon, which can only ever dumbly reflect the light of the sun for billions of years.
Our relationship to the past is more like the Earth’s relationship to the sun: reflecting, yes, but also absorbing, changing, evolving, creating, diversifying, always finding a new way to use the light of the sun in more and more life-giving ways. This is the spirit in which I try to vote, in community with the rest of you.
Lastly, there are so, so many people in our country who are not able to vote or just don’t vote. They live among us, they work, they pay taxes, they contribute to our well-being. I try to consider them also, not just myself and my wishes, when I vote.
I think this is what it means to be a voting American.