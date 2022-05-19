GOSHEN — The Maples at Waterford Crossing, a Trilogy Health Services senior living community, was recently honored with an award for outstanding customer service during the company’s annual spring meeting held earlier this month in French Lick.
By placing residents and families first, The Maples at Waterford Crossing exceeded the expectations of the people it serves, earning Trilogy’s Sweet Nebraska service award, according to a provided news release. Dubbed the “Sweet Nebraska” by Trilogy Health Services Founder Randy Bufford, the award recognizes Trilogy communities that scored 9.75 or above out of 10 on their customer satisfaction surveys.
The Maples at Waterford Crossing earned an overall score of 9.97 from feedback in categories including staff attitude, quality of nursing care, food quality, activity programming, appearance and cleanliness. The campus was also named the top overall campus, top health center and most remarkable in culinary services and life enrichment companywide, the release notes.
“At The Maples at Waterford Crossing, our team is committed to providing second-to-none services to the seniors we serve,” Executive Director Cassie Dunlap said. “Our scores on the Customer Satisfaction Survey represent our team’s dedication to servant leadership, and it is with great pride that we receive this recognition. We’re honored to have received such positive feedback from our customers and promise them that we will continue to strive to exceed their expectations.”
Twice a year, Trilogy Health Services solicits feedback from the residents and families they serve, according to the release. Responses are viewed as invaluable and are used to identify places where the campus excels as well as opportunities for growth.
Companywide, over 10,500 surveys were mailed to family members and other responsible parties. Nearly 88% of customers responding said they would recommend their Trilogy campus to someone who required senior living services.
ABOUT TRILOGY
Trilogy Health Services is an operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states. The company provides over 10,000 seniors with clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality.
Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE’s Best Places to Work in Aging Services.
To learn more about Trilogy Health Services visit www.trilogyhs.com.