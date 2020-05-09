The number of novel coronavirus cases increased by 28 Saturday in Elkhart County, according to information on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website. Two more deaths were also recorded, bringing that toll to 18.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Elkhart County is now 436, up from 410 on Friday.
In St. Joseph County, no deaths were reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 25. The county did have an increase of 13 new positive cases, bringing its total to 785.
Here are Saturday’s numbers from the ISDH:
• Statewide — 23,732 positive tests, up 606; 1,362 deaths, up 34; 130,128 tested, up 5,383. Another 128 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, according to the daily news release from ISDH.
• Elkhart County — 436 positive tests, up 28; 18 deaths, two new; 3,488 tested, up 298.
• LaGrange County — 37 positive cases, one new; two deaths, zero new; 206 tested, up five.
• Noble County — 128 positive cases, up one; 14 deaths, zero new; 492 tested, up 15.
• Kosciusko County — 39 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 743 tested, up 19.
• St. Joseph County — 785 positive cases, up 13; 25 deaths, zero new; 5,250, up 365.
• Marshall County — 32 positive cases, one new; one death, zero new; 643 tested, up 35.
STATE ROUNDUP
The ISDH release states Marion County had the most new cases, at 170. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Bartholomew (10), Cass (13), Clark (16), Elkhart (28), Hamilton (19), Hancock (18), Hendricks (25), Jackson (23), Johnson (21), Lake (33), LaPorte (15), Madison (18), Montgomery (11), Morgan (12), St. Joseph (13) and Tippecanoe (20). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.
To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, ISDH has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open next week. People can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site, according to the ISDH. Those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The testing is free.
