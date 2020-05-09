The number of novel coronavirus cases increased by 48 Sunday in Elkhart County, according to information on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website. There were no new deaths reported in the county, leaving the number of deaths at 18.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Elkhart County is now 484, up from 436 on Saturday.
There were also no new deaths reported in St. Joseph County, leaving the total number of deaths at 25. The county did have an increase of 25 new positive cases, bringing its total to 810.
Here are Sunday’s numbers from the ISDH:
• Statewide — 24,126 positive tests, up 394; 1,379 deaths, up 17; 140,029 tested, up 9,901. Another 129 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, according to the daily news release from ISDH.
• Elkhart County — 484 positive tests, up 48; 18 deaths, zero new; 3,793 tested, up 485.
• LaGrange County — 38 positive cases, one new; two deaths, zero new; 210 tested, up four.
• Noble County — 132 positive cases, up four; 15 deaths, one new; 501 tested, up nine.
• Kosciusko County — 41 positive cases, three new; one death, zero new; 785 tested, up 42.
• St. Joseph County — 810 positive cases, up 25; 25 deaths, zero new; 5,584, up 334.
• Marshall County — 33 positive cases, one new; one death, zero new; 693 tested, up 50.
STATE ROUNDUP
The ISDH release states Marion County had the most new cases, at 93, down from 170 Saturday. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (16), Cass (14), Johnson (17) and Lake (54). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.
To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, ISDH has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open next week. People can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site, according to the ISDH. Those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The testing is free.
Drive-through food drive planned
Residents can help local food pantries by dropping off food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The United Against Hunger Drive-Thru Food Drive is being held at a time when many local pantries are seeing increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. To help meet this need, Elkhart County nonprofit leaders came together to envision a countywide approach coordinated by United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and the 12 pantries that will receive the donations.
Eight drive-through donation sites in Elkhart County will collect nonperishable food items. Financial donations are being accepted now through Saturday on United Way of Elkhart County’s website at unitedwayec.org/covid-19.
The most in-demand items for local pantries include peanut butter, plastic jars of spaghetti sauce, pasta noodles, soup, cereal, macaroni and cheese, crackers, canned fruit, and hamburger/tuna helper.
Locations collecting donations are Bristol Food Pantry, 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol; Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart; Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart; Middlebury Food Pantry, 13307 C.R. 13, Middlebury; NorthWood High School (collection site for Family Christian Development Center & Open Door), 2101 N. Main St., Nappanee; Salvation Army of Elkhart (also collecting for Guidance Ministries, St. Johns, & Suzanna’s Kitchen), 300 N. Main St., Elkhart; Salvation Army of Goshen, 1013 N. Main St., Goshen; and The Window, 223 S. Main St., Goshen.
The drive is being sponsored by the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a partnership between United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Testing locations available
COVID-19 testing is available at all six of Physicians Immediate Care’s local clinics. Results from the lab test will be available between two to three business days. In addition to tests, the company provides exams and anyone who tests positive will have a follow-up Telehealth visit.
Local clinics include 900 Johnson St., Elkhart, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 505 W. Cleveland Road, Mishawaka, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 1245 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 2680 Escalade Way, Warsaw, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visit https://physiciansimmediatecare.com/covid-19-testing-locations/ for more information.
Beacon mobile COVID-19 testing clinic set
Beacon mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will have sites in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties this week.
Following is a list of locations available this week:
Noon to 3 p.m. today, Vida Nueva Church of God, 739 College St., South Bend;
Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart;
Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Charles Black Recreation Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend;
9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg;
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Elder Haus Senior Center, 451 N. Main St., Nappanee;
Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Holy Cross Church, 1050 Wilber St. (use Vassar St. entrance), South Bend.
Patients should contact their primary care provider or Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday with questions. Additional testing dates will be announced.
